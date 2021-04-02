The Best Toy Tractors For Your Little Farmer

Getty Images

When is a toy more than a toy? When it’s a toy tractor that can actually help kids learn about where their food comes from and how it gets to their table. Sure, these kids’ tractor toys are made for play, but they’re also a setup for hands-on instruction on some basic principles about farming — and whole, nutritious foods. We found toy tractors with all kinds of kid-pleasing features: remote-control operation, ride-on styles, multi-piece sets, lights and sounds… even one that doubles as a bubble machine. And our list of the best toy tractors includes options for a range of price points — so you won’t have to bust your budget to reap the goods. Plus, if your kid already owns farm animal toys, this is the perfect addition.

Best Toy Tractors

TOMY John Deere Remote Control Johnny Tractor Toy This John Deere tractor toy comes with a two-button remote control for endless hours of kiddo fun. The toy has an auto-shutoff feature so that you won’t go through 50 million batteries a week. More than 3,300 reviewers give it a nearly perfect rating. It’s suitable for toddlers 18 months and up. $29.99 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere Sit 'N Scoot Activity Tractor A ride-on toy is like the holy grail of tractor toys — and this one gets a perfect five-star rating. Toddlers can scoot, push themselves, or let a grownup push them along in this multi-use toy. The seat flips out to reveal an activity play area underneath. Kids can push the horn to hear the song “Old McDonald” — but, be reassured, parents: It also has “low” and “off” settings so the volume won’t drive you nuts. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Green Toys Tractor Vehicle Here’s one for environmentally conscious parents: This bright orange tractor toy is made from 100-percent recycled plastic, using no BPA, phthalates, or PVC. Plus, it’s made in the USA. Teach kiddos about where their food comes from and how it comes to their table — while dropping some age-appropriate knowledge about everyday ways to protect the environment — using this chunky toy with a detachable rear trailer. Recommended for age 1 and above. $13.59 AT AMAZON

Prextex Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor This popular light-up, noise-making tractor is also a bubble machine! It comes with a bottle of bubble solution and a small funnel to minimize mess when pouring it. It’s recommended for age 3 and up. $19.95 AT AMAZON

TOMY John Deere 26-Piece Farm Toy Set This set of tractors, trucks, and other farm implements comes with a full 26 pieces guaranteed to hurt like hell when you step on one — er, guaranteed to give your kid hours of fun time. They can build their own farms with the durable die-cast plastic pieces, which even include miniature horses with their pen. It’s suitable for kids age 3 and up. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toy Tractor Sets

TOMY John Deere Monster Treads Deluxe Lightning Wheels Tractor This lively John Deere tractor toy has a fun color-changing feature: The faster the kiddo rolls it, the faster the light changes color. Roll it forward or backward to activate engine sounds specific to the motion. It’s large and durable, suitable for kids age 3 and up. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Wolson Friction-Powered Construction Vehicle Set This safe and durable set of four construction vehicles includes a tractor, dump truck, cement mixer, and a bulldozer. Right for kids 18 months to about 3 years old, the friction-powered toys are easy for little ones to grip: Pull them forward slightly, then release, and off they go (no batteries required). $15.98 AT AMAZON

LEGO Tractor Building Set This LEGO tractor play set is right for kids ages 5 and up. It has giant rear tires, a boom they can raise, and a cab where the included farmer and daughter figurines can ride. It also comes with hay bales, a crate of veggies and even a little rabbit buddy. $19.99 AT AMAZON

