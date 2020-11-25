Ulta Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale! Here’s What We’re Excited About Most

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is known for having constant sales all the time, so what exactly are they doing differently this year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping week? Well, the list is long. From 50% OFF select styles on make up brands like It Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Tarte to 30% off skincare lines like the ENTIRE (!) The Body Shop brand and select styles for Clinique. And this isn’t even half of it.

From now until November 28, Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday sale will include skincare, haircare, make up, and beauty tools. With so much to go through (and so little time before it sells out), we’ve made a list of the biggest and the best sales Ulta Beauty has to offer this year.

These are the Ulta Black Friday deals we’re most excited about.

Along with free shipping on any purchase $35+, Ulta is also giving away a free 8-piece gift bag full of goodies when you spend $60 or more!

Skincare Deals

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado The Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is best selling fan favorite. With ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil, it refreshes and moisturizes the under eye area. Perfect to help you out with the long days of holiday preparation. Among the 600+ raving reviews on UltaBeauty.com, one new mama said, “I used it immediately after washing my face and was shocked at how it instantly brightened under my eyes. Almost like magic, literally. I just gave birth a week ago and haven’t been getting much sleep so this is a lifesaver!” $22.50 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $50)

Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser This Tula Purifying Face Cleanser is the highest rated cleanser on Ulta Beauty — and it’s on sale! One happy Ulta customer said, “I absolutely love this product! I’ve had horrible acne my entire life, and wearing a mask all day does zero favors to my skin. I’ve been using this cleanser for a week, and my skin looks amazing!! It has cleared up my acne tremendously.” $15 AT ULTA BEAUTY

45% OFF (was $28)

Foreo LUNA Mini 2 The Foreo LUNA Mini 2 is award-winning and critically acclaimed for working wonders on skin. The device uses T-sonic pulsations to work, which basically means that the electric pulses move through the soft silicon brush in order to effectively remove dirt, oil, and make up. You’ll feel insanely refreshed after one use, and even more refreshed know you got it only for $83. $83 AT ULTA BEAUTY

30% OFF (was $119)

Skincare Gift Sets

Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set This Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set is for combination oily to oily skin (they have one for dry skin too!). It includes full AND travel sizes of the All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap (Oily Skin Formula), Clarifying Lotion 3, and the Dramatically Different Oil-Free Gel. Perfect for the skincare guru that’s always on the go (or for you to have a few tiny extras in your car). Want even more incentive? For any Clinique purchase of $50 or more, you’ll receive a complimentary 3-piece gift! This offer is valid until November 28th. $47.60 AT ULTA BEAUTY

(a $97 value)

Mario Badescu Hit Refresh Kit Mario Badescu products are always on beauty lovers’ wish lists. Give the gift of three at once with this adorably packaged set that includes an Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, and Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea . $12 AT ULTA BEAUTY

(a $24 value)

Haircare Deals

Hair Tools

Conair InfinitiPro Rainbow Ion AC Dryer The InfinitiPro By Conair Rainbow Ion AC Dryer is a great quality alternative to one of the more expensive options. It’s on sale for $39.99 as a part of the Black Friday promotion! One reviewer said, “I am so glad I got this hairdryer instead of one of the more expensive ones. It does a great job of drying and the diffuser that came with it is great.” $39.99 AT ULTA BEAUTY

20% OFF (was $49.99)

InStyler AIRLESS Blowout Revolving Styler With over 650 reviews, the AIRLESS Blowout Revolving Styler by InStyler is one of the highest rated on the beauty site. The power and combination of the round brush and blow dryer all-in-one will leave your luscious locs looking gorgeous and full without the damage. Some of the most notable features include the four heat settings, automatic shut off, and ceramic heated plate with kinetic heat (to help protection). Time to ditch the blowout bar and do it all from home! $59.99 AT ULTA BEAUTY

40% OFF (was $99)

Hair Products

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Body Builder Living Proof Perfect hair Day Body Builder is a lightweight hairspray with major hold. The product comes with a customizable nozzle that lets you decide how much body and volume you want. “I’ve been looking for anything that would give volume to my limp hair. This is the first thing I’ve found, and believe me, I’ve tried it all. I’m so excited to have found it,” said one Ulta customer. $14.50 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $29)

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product With over 3,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating on UltaBeauty.com, there’s a reason this leave in product is a best seller. The It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product controls frizz, prevents split ends, detangles, protects hair color… the list goes on and on with everything this little guy can do! In addition to all of the things it helps, Ulta notes that it can also be used on “wet hair for extra shine or dry hair in place of a styling cream.” It truly does it all. Snag it while it’s on sale for $9.89! $9.89 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $18.99)

Make Up Deals

Kylie Cosmetics Loose Setting Powder From fellow mama herself, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner is on sale! This Loose Setting Powder is 50% off ONLY at Ulta Beauty. $14.40 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $24)

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette The Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette comes with 12 neutral eye shadows with matter, shimmer, and metallic finishes. These bold colors range from a daytime look to a night out on the town. And for only $24, you don’t want to miss your chance on this Black Friday deal. $24.49 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $49)

bareMinerals Prime Time Foundation Primer Not only is this top rated the foundation primer 50% off, but it comes with a free gift! Customers will get a free 4-piece Gift Bag with a $40 barMinerals purchase. Make sure to stock up! $13 AT ULTA BEAUTY

50% OFF (was $26)

Gift Sets

Ulta Best Beauty Bets 9 Piece Sampler Kit Give the gift of 9 best selling samples! The Best Beauty Bets 9 Piece Sampler Kit includes everything from a Grande Cosmetics Mini Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum to a Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner. Every step of the beautification process is in this mini sampler kit. $19.50 AT ULTA BEAUTY

(a $40 value)

(a $37 value)

