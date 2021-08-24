12 Best Watch Boxes & Cases For Storing & Displaying Your Favorite Timepieces

Amazon/Etsy

Watch boxes are a necessity for collectors who want to display and store their favorite accessories. But first, you may be thinking, “do people wear enough watches these days to need watch boxes? That’s what our phones are for, right?” Think again. Watch wearing is still widely popular among women and men (hello, Apple Watch). Men tend to especially enjoy sporting a watch because there are so few accessories options designed just for them. So if you or your loved ones have more than a couple of watches, y’all are going to need a place to store and protect them from scratches and dust. Watch boxes can also keep more than timepieces. A good one makes a great place to store any overflow jewelry from a jewelry tray on a dresser. And don’t forget the gift-giving opportunities. Consider a watch box for any watch wearer in your life as an anniversary, father of the bride, maid of honor, or bridesmaid gift.

If you’re looking to buy one, there are a few different types to choose from (who knew?!). We’ve rounded up some of the best watch boxes, cases, displays, and organizers that you or a fellow watch lover in your life will enjoy!

And speaking of watches, you can find a great watch for the kiddos, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, waterproof watches, and watches for teens!

Best Watch Boxes

Hunger Single Watch Box This is a great little storage box if you’ve got a watch that didn’t come in its own box and needs some additional protection. It would also make a nice gift box for passing down a family heirloom. Faux-leather construction features quality stitching and a well-made hinge. From Amazon reviewer AB, “The hinge feels sturdy but isn’t difficult to open, and the overall presentation is quite nice.” Pop it in your carry-on luggage for traveling or keep it as a presentation piece on a dresser or nightstand. $9.59 AT AMAZON

AOKELILY Watch Box and Automatic Winder A watch box that does double duty as an automatic winder is a must for regular watch wearers. Nestle your favorite timepiece in this AOKELILY winder box to maintain optimal performance (yes, even mechanical watches benefit from regular windings to keep gears running smoothly). Plug the winder into an electrical outlet to power or use batteries for convenience or while traveling (batteries not included). The box stores one watch easily and comes in four choices of faux leather, including a couple of super sleek carbon fiber versions. $40.99 AT AMAZON

Best Watch Display Cases

Glenor Watch Display Organizer If you have a lot of watches and need a nice-looking way to store and display them in one place, you can’t go wrong with the watch display case by Glenor. Large slots can hold up to 12 watches and even more smaller-sized watches if you double up. The pillows are removable, so you can keep bracelets, earrings, and brooches safely stored too. Its sleek carbon fiber design features a metal easy-open latch and a metal hinge that prevents the lid from falling shut. It also comes with a nice presentation box for easy gift giving. $47.95 AT AMAZON

Holme & Hadfield Watch Display Case This case isn’t one to keep in the closet. Show off your timepieces in a modern display case from Holme & Hadfield. No metal parts mean you don’t have to worry about scratching your watch faces. The acrylic display top gives you a 360-degree view and fits snugly to keep out dirt and dust. The easy-slide bottom drawer fits jewelry and small accessories, and features a built-in stopper to prevent pulling out. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Juns Leather Watch Case It’s a watch case with benefits, and it’s suitable for true collectors. Store up to 12 watches of various sizes on top and a few of your favorite jewelry pieces on the bottom’s pull-out drawer. Faux leather and reinforced stitching offer years of protection in a choice of five colors: black, brown, gray, blue, and white. Its glass top makes it display-worthy atop a vanity or dresser while allowing easy viewing of your watch collection. A locking feature keeps everything secure. “It feels like a really solid product and looks nice. Got all my watches inside and some jewelry on the bottom level,” says Amazon reviewer Mike. Keep in mind, it makes a great gift, too! $27.98 AT AMAZON

Readaeer Watch Box Organizer If you’re not into beveled edges and are looking for something more contemporary, check out the modern clean lines of the watch organizer by Readaeer. Its unfussy design features faux leather in black or coffee (a nice change from the usual darker wood tones) and a sleek front clasp that you can open with one hand. If you plan to store jewelry, you’ll appreciate the removable center partition to accommodate larger pieces. Soft fabric pillows, also removable, can be compressed to fit both small and large watches. The organizer comes in three sizes to fit six, ten, or twelve watches. $27.99 AT AMAZON

The Wedding Party Store Personalized Watch Box Keep your watch collection clean and secure in this classic watch box design. Two box sizes are available with six or ten watch pillows in a choice of rosewood, wood, black, or brown. Each is made to order with an initial and name engraved on the glass top—fancy! Select from seven engraving styles from classic to modern, or request a custom design to make it uniquely yours. $19.99 AT ETSY

Best Watch Holders

Ikee Wooden T-Bar Watch Holder Have you ever used a T-bar bracelet holder for watches? You should, because it looks super snazzy! We especially like this minimalist one from Ikee. It’s made from real wood and comes in seven finishes, including some pretty vintage and rustic-looking styles. This one’s made to be shown off—slide your favorite watches and bracelets on the horizontal bar and keep it on your vanity or dresser for easy reach. Says Amazon reviewer dzenn, “Well balanced and sturdy, but quite light. I would buy again and recommend to others. So much more convenient than stashing in a box!” $10.29 AT AMAZON

TESLYAR Wood Watch and Phone Station It’s an all-in-one for all your daily personal items. Never lose your watch, phone, or keys again with this accessories station that keeps them all in one place. It even has compartments for a wallet, glasses and a pen. Keep in your drop zone, desk, or nightstand—it’ll look good pretty much anywhere. It’s made from real ash tree wood that’s been oil treated for a nice patina and added protection. It makes a great gift too, perfect for a partner who clutters up the kitchen counter with all of their crap. $32.80 AT AMAZON

Best Watch Storage Boxes & Cases

WATCHPOD Triple Watch Travel Case Keep your watches safe and sound while traveling with a case by WATCHPOD. Each watch has its own compartment to prevent contact with other watches and scratching. It’s made with a crush-proof hard shell and a soft interior lining and opens and closes easily with a single zipper. Tuck it away in your luggage or use it for watch storage at home. This watch travel case fits women’s and men’s watches with face sizes up to 50mm. $26.98 AT AMAZON

DarrellStanding Leather Watch Case Watches are protected in a drawer, tabletop, or while traveling in this genuine leather watch case for men or women. Choose from one, two, three, or four pockets depending on how many watches you’ve got. All cases are made by hand with crazy horse leather, a leather that’s typically used for horse saddles (so you know it’s tough and sturdy). It features a vintage-looking patina that achieves an attractive weathered and scuffed look over time. Choose from 12 colors and customize with your name or initials. $24.50 AT ETSY

Case Elegance Vegan Leather Watch Roll Stow away a few watches in style in this roll by Case Elegance. Vegan leather in six colors wraps up to three watches with a snap closure. Watch pillows compress to accommodate women’s and men’s watches in a variety of sizes (including extra large faces). Personalize your monogram in a classic or modern font style. The watch roll’s hard case makes it nice and portable, so you can slip it in your carry-on or getaway bag for worry-free traveling. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.