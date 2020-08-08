All The Things You Should Snag From Wayfair’s Gigantic End-Of-Summer Outdoor Sale

If you’re like most of us, you’ve spent the majority of the spring and summer upgrading your living space. The pandemic has made going about life as usual nearly impossible, leaving us spending way more time at home than we ever have before. Hey, if you’re not going to drop $100 on cocktails and brunch every weekend, you might as well spend it on your living room, office, patio, backyard or fire escape—wherever you plan on camping out for the rest of the summer, and probably the majority of what’s left of 2020. Heck, let’s throw in the first half of 2021 in there just to be safe.

If you’ve been holding out on making some of these upgrades until the end of summer, you’re in luck. Wayfair is having a huge end-of-summer sale that’s not to be missed—we’re talking up to 55 percent off outdoor furniture, up to 50 percent off dining sets, patio heaters, up to 50 percent off grill and cookware, and more.

To save you some time, we’re narrowing down some of the best of the best of the Wayfair’s end-of-summer sale.

Worksop 8 Piece Sectional Seating Group Set with Cushions If you’ve been shopping for an outdoor sectional, you know that they’re pretty pricey, especially if you’re looking for a high-quality one that can stand the test of time (and wind, rain, and all that good stuff). This one can comfortably seat 5 people and comes with everything included—a tempered glass-topped coffee table, two corner chairs, two ottomans, middle chairs, back cushions and seat cushions. $800 AT WAYFAIR

Melissus 5 Piece Dining Set This dining set is on sale for 52 percent off—and it comes in six different colors to match whatever backyard decor you have going on. It’s made for outdoors with year-round use in mind, so you don’t have to worry about it standing up against rain, snow, UV-rays, mold or mildew. It’s great for small-space areas and comes with four chairs that are easy to wipe clean. $490 AT WAYFAIR

Premium 600 6-Person 29-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub with Heater and Waterfall If you’ve been waiting all summer to splurge on the hot tub of your dreams to bide you a little more outdoors time as fall makes its debut, this is your jam. It features stainless steel hydrotherapy jets, and HPR 2-speed pumps to give you that at-the-spa vibe right in your own home. It fits up to 6 people so it’s large enough for the whole family to enjoy together. $2700 AT WAYFAIR

Jazlyn Geometric Navy Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug This indoor-outdoor rug is hugely popular at Wayfair because of its subtle, yet compelling design that goes with just about any outdoor furniture set up you have going on. Reviewers love that it doesn’t have the look or feel of a typical outdoor rug, which makes it great for use both inside and out (if you decide to pull it inside for use in the wintertime). $160 AT WAYFAIR

Meranda Dancing Flames Pyramid Outdoor 34,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater When the fall temperatures start dropping, you’ll be glad you invested in this patio heater, which is on sale for 44 percent off right now! This way you can enjoy a dinner or drink outside late into the evening. How it works: At the top you’ll find a 4′ tall ceramic glass tube that fills with a column of flames that hide safely behind mesh panels. It’s powered by propane and can heat an area upto 15’ in diameter. $307 AT WAYFAIR

All Around Playtime Patio If you were like every other parent this summer, at one point you were probably scrambling to buy some quality outdoor entertainment for your kid. If you waited until now, you’re in luck. Wayfair is selling this playtime patio set, which includes a full, pavilion-style pretend play kitchen grill for 20 percent off. There’s even a snack table for your child to sit and enjoy the delicious snacks you feed him. $160 AT WAYFAIR

Zadie Twin 15' x 9' Rectangular Market Umbrella The sun might not be hot like it is in the summer year round, but it can cause sunburns (and sun damage) year round, so it’s wise to invest in a patio umbrella. This one provides UPF 200 protection and opens via crank lift (no tilt). It also comes in four colors—brown, blue, red and khaki—so you can match it to your outdoor furniture or dining set. $133 AT WAYFAIR

Spirit® E-210™ 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Cabinet There’s nothing like summer grilling, but if you’ve been in the market for a new grill, there’s nothing like waiting until the end of summer to buy one—that’s when all the sales hit! This one was $529 and is now on sale for $429 at Wayfair. This one is good for several reasons. For starters, it has amazing reviews. It is also designed to fit into small backyards, which makes it appealing to city dwellers. It has a stainless steel lid, doors and side tables, which fold down for extra room) and a roomy storage area. $429 AT WAYFAIR

Laureen 6 Piece Plastic Drinking Glass Set These dishwasher safe and break-resistant cups are just what you need for outdoor entertaining or just sitting back solo and enjoying an ice-cold glass of lemonade or ice tea on a hot day. These are BPA-free and made without using any additives or harmful chemicals, which isn’t easy to claim for this type of a product. This comes with a set of six, but there’s an option to buy in bulk as well. $66 AT WAYFAIR

Anthonyville Outdoor Adjustable Reclining Chaise Lounge This lounge chair (the purchase comes with one only), is on sale from $200 to $158, which is a great deal seeing that it has more than 143 4.5-star reviews. It’s crafted from an iron frame and features a clean-lined silhouette that can recline all the way to a flat position. It’s designed to stand up to all sorts of weather, from rainstorms to the sun’s intense UV rays. $158 AT WAYFAIR

