10 Best White Maternity Jeans To Rock During (And After) Pregnancy

White jeans have always been a spring and summer closet staple, but when you’ve got a bun in the oven, finding comfortable (and still fashionable) white maternity jeans can be a little difficult. Of course blue denim is always an option, but sometimes you just want an outfit that pops. White maternity jeans can be dressed up or down, or be thrown together with an oversized sweatshirt or a fancy off-the-should top. Did I already mention that white literally goes with everything? The challenge is finding the right fit for growing bellies.

Like most denim, white maternity jeans come in all types of cuts and in every possible price range. Below we’ve rounded up the best boot cut jeans, ripped jeans, capris, and of course, our beloved skinny jeans (we don’t want to hear it, Gen Z) — all denim, all white, and all maternity-fitting. Check out our top picks for white maternity jeans below!

Best White Maternity Jeans

Signature by Levi's Maternity Skinny Jeans These maternity jeans are a #1 best seller on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews! They’re made of 98% Cotton and 2% Elastane (for that extra comfy stretch) and have no zippers, buttons, or snaps. Yep, they’re 100% pull-on jeans! Plus, the Smooth Tummy Knit Panel is designed specifically to adjust with your growing body, so you can where these throughout (and even after) your pregnancy. $30 AT AMAZON

Gap Maternity Demi Panel True Skinny Jeans While these maternity jeans are technically off white, they’re still white nonetheless. These comfy jeans from Gap feature a faux fly because of the convenient pull-on design. They also come in three different inseams (short, regular, and long) to ensure the perfect fit for your height. “Love!” raved one reviewer. “I’ve got a growing belly and hips, but petite skinny legs and it’s been hard to find maternity pants. These are truly skinny and fit snuggly perfect.” $45 AT GAP

J.Crew White Maternity in White If you aren’t into the neutral tummy panel, J.Crew has an affordable, all-white option that’s rated 4.7 stars. Sizes range from 24 to 32, and each has a 28-inch inseam (which you could easily roll up or hem if it’s too long). Reviews say that these white maternity jeans run a little large, but to be honest, that may be a benefit when you’re growing every day! $35 AT J.CREW

SheIn Maternity Ripped Jeans Style meet budget, budget meet style. Something SheIn is always good for is affordable fashion finds. These white maternity jeans feature subtle rips on both legs, as well as a raw/frayed hem (which I happen to LOVE on my jeans). $18 AT SHEIN

HATCH The Maternity Kick Flare Crop Jean If you’re looking to invest in a pair of high-quality, chic white maternity jeans — here ya go. These Kick Flare Crop Jeans from HATCH are pretty dang perfect. These jeans have real pockets (yas!) and no uncomfortable waist or tummy band. The fabric is comfortable and stretchy (8% elastane), and the cropped fit will always be in style. Reviewers say that these jeans are super lightweight. One even called them “pregnancy staple,” and continued to say, “I love the small stretch panel on the side. Allows me to tuck in my shirt a little at the front without everyone seeing I’m wearing pregnancy jeans.” $258 AT HATCH

Madewell Maternity Skinny Jeans Madewell Maternity Jeans are so in demand, they’re actually sold out on Madewell’s site. Luckily, Nordstrom came to the rescue! They currently have sizes 29-33 in stock and they’re 40% off of the normal price. What makes these Madewell Maternity Jeans different is that while they’re skinny, they don’t have the tummy panel that can sometimes feel constricting. They’re low-cut, pull-on design makes them an easy choice. $76 AT NORDSTROM

NYDJ Women's Maternity Crop Jean For all my capri lovers out there, these “optic white” maternity jeans are the ones you’ve got to try. The cuffed hem makes these the perfect jeans to wear on a hot and sunny day, while the featured back pockets give you a little extra room when your hobo purse gets full. (It’s inevitable, Mama.) $41.14 AT AMAZON

Hibukk White Distressed Maternity Jeans When one or two rips just aren’t enough, go for the full-on distressed look with these maternity jeans from Hibukk. This pair is a little different from the rest of the bunch, as they pull on closure features an adjustable strap inside! This means they’ll work great throughout your pregnancy and you can adjust to your preference as you go. $34.99 AT AMAZON

A Pea in the Pod AG Legging Ankle Maternity Jeans These white maternity jeans are definitely more snug and jegging-like (hence the “Legging” description in the title). They feature AG’s Secret Fit Belly for an even more secure fit up top, but the ultra soft cotton and spandex material make them super comfortable to wear all day long. One reviewer even said that they “live for the feel of these jeans.” $198 AT A PEA IN THE POD

Old Navy Maternity Ecru-Wash Workwear Overalls A jean list wouldn’t be complete without a a pair of demin overalls! These Maternity Ecru-Wash Workwear Overalls from Old Navy have stretchy side panels to ensure a good fit, adjustable straps, and a huge (and adorable) chest pocket. These jean overalls are made of 100% cotton, so you know they’ll be comfortable too. $42 AT OLD NAVY

