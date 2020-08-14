The 8 Best Indoor And Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers To Fill Every Room In Your Life With Music

Whether you jam out to Mozart or Macklemore, music lifts us up, calms us down, and makes us simply feel. It’s no surprise that everyone is walking around rockin’ headphones, moving through life to their own personal soundtrack. But with the kids around (all the time it seems) and so many of us parents working from home, why not listen together – as a family. Put down the headphones and sync up to a bluetooth speaker. Most of them are wireless, portable, and have extended play times so you don’t have to worry about constantly charging.

Set the mood for a fabulous al fresco meal or a romantic night away from the kids with the perfect playlist flowing from your speaker. Better yet add a bluetooth sound bar to the TV and get the whole family involved for movie night (we wouldn’t want to miss a word Elsa says anyways). Dancing with your kids, watching their movies, or unwinding alone, bluetooth speakers are an easy way to invest in your family coming together (or at the very least surviving one another).

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Keep the music going longer and louder with the new and improved indoor/outdoor JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker. JBL updated the super popular Flip 4 bluetooth speaker with more playing power and easier connectivity to create the new JBL Flip 5. “I never thought such a small bluetooth speaker could put out such great volume. It’s incredibly simple to use and the buttons are very responsive. I put the battery to the test and hit about 11 hours before needing to charge. This little beast is fitting for work (indoors and out) or on a desktop. You can’t go wrong with this speaker” said one Amazon customer. Looking for an even bigger sound? The waterproof Flip 5 comes with JBL Partyboost technology so you can connect more than one JBL speaker together. The more the merrier, especially when it comes to speakers. $119.95 AT AMAZON

Alphasonik Bluetooth Speaker Table Hate clutter? Yup, us too. Although kids and clutter seem like a package deal – you can regain control over some of that pesky household tech clutter with the Alphasonik Bluetooth Speaker Table. The petite 16” side table is packed with 4 speakers to pump out 360° stereo sound sure to fill any sized room with your favorite tunes. Say goodbye to the tangled mess of charging cords and let the Alphasonik Bluetooth Speaker Table take over with its QI wireless charging technology and 2 USB ports. On top of all that, you can actually charge this table up and enjoy 5 hours of wireless bluetooth playtime anywhere you want. Available in 2 wooden styles plus a black or a white version, you won’t have to sacrifice style for the sake of decluttering (or good music). $179.95 AT AMAZON

Texsens Bluetooth Speaker LED Light Bulb Always ready for a party? With a flip of a switch, turn any regular old room into a multicolored music-filled dance party with the Texsens Multicolored Bluetooth Speaker Light Bulb. Easily replace any standard light bulb in your house with this energy efficient LED light bulb which features a full spectrum RGB colored light and a powerful bluetooth speaker. The Texsens Bluetooth Light Bulb comes with its own remote control to adjust music volume and light colors -no need for yet another App here. Even better, you can pair this party bulb with your Alexa enabled devices. One Amazon customer reviews “Frankly, this bulb has no right to be as good as it is for the price point. The colors of the LED are bright and clear, the white setting is very bright, and the remote and presets work well. Best of all, the speaker on this is good! My favorite feature is the color-changing presets. I’ve basically been running it for a week straight already, I love it.” Screw this bad boy in and make any room in the house a disco! $18.99 AT AMAZON

My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Speaker Moms just want to have fun too! And sometimes that fun comes in small quirky packages like the My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Portable and adorable, this golf ball sized bluetooth speaker has impressively clear sound quality and a 3 hour wireless playtime. Each My Audio Pet Mini has a remote activated camera too, perfect for the selfie takers in your life. “This little cutie has a rich quality sound with volume that will blow your mind! In fact, if it’s playing in my kitchen you can hear music clearly in every adjoining room and further. I purchased an extra as a gift to have on hand or a last minute stocking stuffer. Instead I had two teens fighting over it during my trial run!” Into Owls? Are the kids rainbow unicorns obsessed? With so many adorable animal options from pugs to penguins there is a perfect My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth speaker for everyone. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Polk Audio Signa S2 Bluetooth Sound Bar Sick of cranking up the volume on your TV so you can finally catch every word over the kids yelling? Problem solved! The Polk Audio Signa S2 Bluetooth Sound Bar delivers crystal clear sound with Polk’s exclusive voice adjust technology. No more fighting to hear dialog over background music that’s too loud. And at just 2” tall this slim sound bar is easily wall mounted or placed at the base of your TV – it won’t block the remote sensor or obstruct viewing since it is so small. Plus the sound bar works as a bluetooth speaker. Stream your favorite tunes through the Polk Sound Bar and celebrate eliminating another single use gadget. “Amazing Speaker” reviewed an Amazon Customer. “Wow, the sound is amazing and the voice enhancing feature is fantastic for boosting dialogue. The bluetooth is hands down awesome and convenient too.” Instead of constantly hushing the kids so you can hear the TV, grab the Polk Sound Bar – and focus that nagging on homework and clean rooms. $149.25 AT AMAZON

Devialet Phantom Reactor Compact Wireless Speaker This bluetooth speaker is not for the faint of heart (at least it’s price is not)! The powerhouse Devialet Phantom Reactor Wireless Speaker combines high fidelity sound with seamless connectivity. An Audiophile’s dream speaker with absolutely no distortion and no background noise. Don’t be fooled, the Devialet’s extra small package (8×6 in) offers extra large power and quality. But what makes the Devialet Phantom Reactor so special is the one of a kind Analogue Digital Hybrid system that combines digital amplifying power and analogue clarity to create the ultra crisp Devialet sound. An Amazon customer said, “WTF just happened to my ears. Mind blown. The hype is real. Once they update the app for stereo pairing I will be ordering a second one.” Looking for even more sound power? Upgrade to the Devialet Phantom Reactor to the Devialet Classic 2000 Watt Phantom, the Devialet 3000 Watt Silver, or the 4500 Watt Gold Devialet. $1 AT AMAZON

Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head Speaker Love to belt out a tune in the shower? Come on, admit it. We all sing in the shower from time to time (or every morning). But thanks to the Moxie shower head by Kohler your days as a solo act are far from over. Not just a high pressure nozzle, the Kohler Moxie holds a totally waterproof bluetooth speaker inside the shower head itself. Stop pausing your morning playlist for the shower and bring your music with you. Plus the magnetic speaker pops in and out of the shower head to stream music anywhere you go. Catch up on the news, finish that addictive podcast, or just escape your children and take a long hot music filled shower with the Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head. Who knows, maybe this will actually make bath time easier – toddler tunes anyone? $172.38 AT AMAZON

Bose SoundLink Micro Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Bring along your music no matter where the path takes you with the portable Bose SoundLink Micro Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker. This little speaker weighs under a pound but packs a punch with crisp clear sound. Small but mighty, the SoundLink Micro has a battery that powers up to 6 hours of wireless playtime and pairs with voice prompts so you can easily accept calls. Secure the tear resistant strap of this outdoor tough Bose SoundLink Micro to your backpack or bike for an outdoor adventure with your own personal soundtrack. One Amazon reviewer said, “I was totally blown away when I turned this little bad boy up. I love that it is waterproof and it definitely feels rugged. I will not be hesitant to take this biking or out in the woods and I am already turning this on when I wake up in the morning.” Outdoor enthusiasts rejoice, finally the perfect speaker for your next adventure. $79.00 AT AMAZON

Now that your backyard is an outdoor theater with bluetooth speaker and your shower is ready for toddler sing-a-long, stop crushing on those Devialet speakers and check out our other mom-friendly home accessories.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.