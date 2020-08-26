21 Push Presents For New Moms & Dads To Welcome Them To Parenthood

Image courtesy brands

Pregnancy isn’t easy. You’re constantly uncomfortable (RIP normal sleep schedule), you have to choke down an ungodly number of prenatal vitamins, and whatever money you haven’t already spent on baby gear goes towards maternity clothes that you’ll only wear for six months (goodbye bank account).

But there are some things to help new moms—and new dads—make it through the arrival of their little one (and make all those months of pregnancy worth it). One of those things? Push presents.

What’s a push present?

A push present (also known as a push gift) is exactly what it sounds like: It’s a present that a new mom gets for pushing. Typically given by her partner or her family, push presents can range from things for the baby (like clothes or toys) to things for Mom (like a cozy robe or jewelry). There are even push presents for Dad, like engraved watches and manly diaper bags, although this is a but controversial since dads don’t do the pushing, so do they *really* deserve a push present? Google search data says yes, so we’ll just go with it.

If there’s a mama- or papa-to-be in your life who you want to celebrate, we’ve rounded up some of the best push presents below. Whether it’s your friend, your sister, or your own wife, these are the push gifts any new parent would enjoy and that will make their foray into the world of parenting at least a little bit easier.

Push Present Ideas

Below are some push present ideas for new parents, and we’ve included different styles and budgets. Whether the new mom or dad in your life loves some bling, needs something more practical, or would rather just say “f*ck it” and drape themselves in a luxurious bathrobe, we’ve got you covered.

Push Present For Wife

Bubzi Co Baby Handprint and Footprint Kit She’ll need something to remember the day of her baby’s birth besides the memory of searing labor pains and endless pushing. Enter this cute keepsake kit, which lets her make a mold of her little one’s footprint and handprint and frame it to hang on the wall. Much better. $21.95 AT AMAZON

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser According to every social media influencer ever, essential oils can basically solve every problem in the world—including new parent stress. This essential oil diffuser not only lets her swap out the scents of her choosing (cue lavender for all the relaxing vibes) but it also gives off a soft glow for added ambiance. $22.05 AT AMAZON

Kindle Paperwhite What’s a mama to do while nursing (or during the rare moments when her baby is actually sleeping) besides mindlessly scroll through Instagram? Knock a few books off her must-read list with the Kindle Paperwhite, which is even waterproof so it can withstand spilled milk and the occasional baby vomit (hey, we’re being realistic). $159.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack This is either the cutest mini backpack ever or a diaper bag in disguise. Fooled you—it’s both. Made of vegan leather, it has nine separate pockets (for the ultra-organized mama), adjustable straps (including a set made just for hanging on the stroller), and even a machine-washable matching changing pad. $90.45 AT AMAZON

Classic Bathrobe As a new mom, comfort is key. And few things are more comfortable than the cult-favorite Parachute bathrobe. Made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, it’s incredibly cozy and luxurious—and is exactly what she’ll want to wrap herself up in after putting her little one down to bed at night. $98 AT PARACHUTE

Bouqs Monthly Subscription Name one person who can be sad/stressed/depressed when gifted a stunning bouquet of fresh flowers… we’ll wait. With a subscription to Bouqs, the mama in your life will get beautiful blooms delivered right to her doorstep every month, which will brighten even the toughest of days as a new parent. $36 AT BOUQS

Push Present Jewelry

Darling Jewelry Studio New Mom Necklace In case you missed it, custom letter necklaces are all the rage right now (see: Michelle Obama’s “vote” choker). And instead of her name, get her one that reads “mama.” After all, what better way to remind all of her friends and family that she’s now the boss than with a necklace that spells it out? $50 AT ETSY

Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Round Cut Birthstone Stud Earrings Want to get her something that says “I’m a proud mom” in a way that’s more subtle than a shirt that actually says that? We recommend earrings with her newborn’s birthstone. The popular push present is classy, elegant, and something she can wear even when her baby is all grown up later on. $46.00 AT AMAZON

Anzie Diamond Initial Necklace If you’re looking to splurge, get your new mama this diamond necklace with her baby’s initial on it. It’s subtle, dainty, and goes with literally everything, including a robe and sweats, which is probably what mom will be wearing for awhile. This will make her feel a little more glam. $395 AT NORDSTROM

Alex and Ani Because I Love You Mom III Bangle Everyone loves an Alex and Ani charm bracelet. While the beloved brand has plenty of pieces to choose from, this one is designed specifically with Mom in mind, with a dainty interlocking heart charm. And if she plans on having another baby (or two)? She can simply add another charm for each kiddo. $32.00 AT AMAZON

Sterling Silver Engraved Flowers Heart Locket Necklace New moms never want to be far from their babies—and this pretty locket will help her keep her newborn close to her heart (literally) at all times. It’s made of durable sterling silver and has an intricate design that makes it look way more expensive than it is. Win-win. $51.64 AT AMAZON

Push Present For Dad

Ergobaby Carrier Mom isn’t the only one who should be doing the heavy lifting (literally). Get the new papa this comfortable carrier that he can use to tote his mini-me all over town. Not only does it have padded straps for pain-free carrying but it can also be adjusted to nine (!!) different seating positions for Baby. $137.99 AT AMAZON

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Yes, diaper bags for Dad exist and yes, they’re surprisingly stylish and masculine. Take this backpack, for example. In “manly” hues like gray, olive, and jet black, it has plenty of space for all the essentials and pockets galore to keep said essentials organized (including insulated bottle pockets!). $39.99 AT AMAZON

Threadrock Pizza Pie & Slice Infant Bodysuit & Men's T-Shirt Matching Set shirt The only thing he loves more than pizza? His little guy (or girl). So a present that helps him express his love of both of those things is sure to be a hit. This matching shirt and onesie set does just that and comes in a variety of color combos, including pink for daddy/daughters. $29.95 AT AMAZON

Tactical Baby Gear Changing Pad He came, he saw, he conquered (aka, he changed a diaper). Equip Dad to handle the war zone that is a newborn’s messy diaper with this rugged changing pad from Tactical Baby Gear, which folds up neatly to take on the go. He’ll feel incredibly cool whipping it out in front of rival dads. $29.99 AT AMAZON

The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch watch He wears a watch every day anyway—why not give him one engraved with his new baby’s name? This one from Fossil, which features an elegant timepiece and a suave leather band, can be customized with the text of your choice and will last him for plenty of years to come. $119 AT FOSSIL

Push Present For Mom Friends

Iris & Romeo Power Peptide Lip Balm This is a perfect small gift to give to a friend who just gave birth and feels, well, worn out. She doesn’t want to put on a full face of makeup, because f*ck that. She just wants an easy, two-second swipe of color to moisturize her lips and make them shine. This 3-in-1 lip balm is buttery, plumping, and hydrating — and it allows for buildable color. It’s also made without icky ingredients like parabens or sulfates (it’s also vegan and cruelty-free!) $26 AT IRIS & ROMEO

Hygge Wild Fig + Cedar Candle Another perfect gift for a friend or family member, a candle might seem a bit basic, but it’s one of the easiest ways to get yourself in relaxation mode. Although new moms won’t have many of those moments, at least when she finds 10 minutes here and there, she can light this woodsy candle and instantly feel like she’s in a cabin in the woods. We love Paddywax candles because they smell uh-mazing and last forever. $36 AT PADDYWAX

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker If you had to define parenthood in one word, it would be “sleep-deprived” (besides happy and rewarding, obviously). That’s why moms—and their partners—will thank you for the life-saving gift that is a Keurig coffee maker. This mini one brews a quick cup of joe and comes in a variety of pretty pastels. $79.99 AT AMAZON

Silk Sleep Masklip The very few hours your mom friend does get to sleep, she’ll want to sleep soundly and maybe even luxuriously. Get her this cult-fave sleep mask made of silk. It blocks out all light and feels like a cloud on your face. $50.00 AT AMAZON

Thread Spread True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Your mom friends want nothing more than to just f*cking sleep. And preferably on some luxurious, soft sheets, too. Sheets never go out of style, and they last for quite awhile, so getting your new mom friend some luxury sheets is never a bad call. $94.99 AT AMAZON

Want more mama-to-be gift ideas? Check out all our favorite pregnancy essentials here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.