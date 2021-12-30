Go Nuts! Tell Your Kids These 55 Squirrel Jokes & Puns To Keep Them Laughing

corinne lamontagne/Getty Images

Squirrels — you either love them or hate them. Some people find them kind of adorable, while others just get frustrated when squirrels ransack their bird feeders. As for kids, well, they tend to think squirrels are some of the cutest creatures in existence. If your kid is as nuts about these forest creatures as the animals are about acorns, having a few squirrel jokes and puns up your sleeve will make your little nature lover think you’re the funniest.

One of the good things about squirrel jokes is that they’re relatively family-friendly. (Of course, nuts are a big factor in a lot of them — so, know your audience.) Keeping some squirrel humor handy can prove helpful in a multitude of situations with your kids, whether you’re taking a hike through the woods or planning a woodland-themed birthday party.

These great squirrel puns and jokes will have everyone laughing. And if you’re looking for even more hilarious animal zingers to crack up your kids, we recommend following up this collection with frog jokes, fish jokes, otter jokes, and deer jokes.

Nuttiest, Er, Funniest Squirrel Jokes and Puns