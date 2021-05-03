10 Supremely Celestial Star Coloring Pages

Tony Rowell/Getty Images

We love coloring. It’s quiet and relaxing while still being a blast. Whether we’re escaping into flower coloring pages or looking for some mystery while coloring wolves, it’s all just too much fun to turn down. And there are so many educational benefits, too: hand-eye coordination, focus, and self-regulation in children. Luckily for us, it seems impossible to run out of coloring pages and activities. There’s always more out there! Sometimes it even feels like there are more coloring pages in our database than stars in the sky. But that can’t possibly be, can it? We’re not sure. What we are confident of, though, is that our collection of star coloring pages genuinely shines.

Find the darkest area you can get to, far from the city and preferably past the suburbs. Look at the night sky. Count the stars. You’ll lose count. Even if you somehow don’t lose count, you still won’t manage to fully grasp the number of stars in our solar system, and we’re not even talking about all of space. At any given hour of the night, we only see about 1000 to 1500 stars. That’s a fraction of what the universe has to offer. Our galaxy, the Milky Way, contains an estimated 100 to 400 billion stars. Can you imagine? That means scientists — with all their grants and research money and fancy-schmancy telescopes — include a 300 billion star margin of error in their research. If that doesn’t offer up a good reference for just how big and full our universe is, what can?

If you’re as obsessed with the stars and space as we are about coloring pages, you’re in luck. Below, you’ll find 10 free star coloring pages. Each one comes with some cool star facts, too (because, well, that’s just how we roll). And when you finish, keep cruising the cosmos with our collections of solar system coloring pages, astronaut coloring pages, rocket coloring pages, NASA coloring pages, and even alien coloring pages.

Free Printable Star Coloring Pages

Star No. 1

Download This PDF

Stars get measured in numerous ways. For instance, we measure their size and brightness. When we start classifying stars by size, we use categorizations like dwarf, giant, supergiant, and hypergiant.

Star No. 2

Download This PDF

It gets more nuanced, though. Within the smallest category of stars, dwarf stars, there are four different types: white dwarfs, brown dwarfs, red dwarfs, and yellow dwarfs.

Star No. 3

Download This PDF

Many researchers find brown dwarfs, which are usually the size of one of our larger planets, to be the most interesting of the dwarf stars. You may hear them referred to as “failing stars” because they form when stars can’t gather enough mass to trigger nuclear reactions.

Star No. 4

Download This PDF

After dwarf stars, there are seven kinds of large stars. They include blue giants, orange giants, red giants, blue supergiants, blue hypergiants, red supergiants, and red hypergiants.

Star No. 5

Download This PDF

The most common type of star within our Milky Way galaxy is the red giant. However, because red giants have such low luminosity, we don’t see them with the naked eye.

Star No. 6

Download This PDF

One of the brightest stars you’ll probably see when looking at the sky is Sirius. It’s only 8.6 light-years away and is part of the Canis Major constellation. Sirius is visible from both the southern and northern hemispheres.

Star No. 7

Download This PDF

The closest star to Earth is Proxima Centauri. Proxima is 4.24 light-years away — or more than 24 trillion miles. Scientists estimate it would take humans 137 thousand years to reach Proxima.

Star No. 8

Download This PDF

Another close, bright, and famous star is Vega. Vega is part of the Lyra constellation. At one point, Vega was considered our North Star. It’s also the first star (besides the sun) that researchers photographed.

Star No. 9

Download This PDF

Arcturus is yet another extra bright star in our sky. It’s the fourth brightest, in fact, but the first brightest in the northern hemisphere. It’s part of the Boötes constellation.

Star No. 10

Download This PDF

So, what’s the purpose of constellations? You try mapping a thousand stars. It’s hard! Astronomers used constellations as points of reference while looking at and mapping the sky. Pretty cool, huh?

Click here to print all of the star coloring pages at once!