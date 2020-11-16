An Immersive Star Wars Hotel Is Opening At Disney World Next Year

Disney

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in everyone’s usual vacation plans and since the CDC cautions against unnecessary travel right now, that means that we can spend more time building out our post-pandemic vacation plans, even if that means booking a trip for way the hell in the future. But, when it’s finally safe to travel again, I have just the place. The new, still under construction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, which is slated to open some time next year and is basically a Star Wars experience wrapped up in a hotel.

During an IAAPA presentation Monday, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared renderings of the Star Wars hotel, which is supposed to make you feel like you are staying aboard the Halcyon starcruiser and the hotel rooms are “cabins,” complete with faux windows that look out onto the galaxy. The incredibly lifelike renderings of the cabins show a queen bed and two twin beds and truly make you feel as if you are sleeping among the stars.

The other cool thing about this hotel is that all guests will check-in at the same time and MyNews13 reports that it’s supposed to feel like a “two-day, cruise-like itinerary.” It’s not just a hotel, it’s a two-day guided experience. And if you want to hop over to the park to experience Galaxy’s Edge, they’ll drive you over on special vehicles that feel like they belong in the world of the galaxy. D’Amaro calls the hotel, “unlike anything ever built before,” (via Disney Food Blog).

Disney World has also released some mock-ups and renderings of the hotel that show a central navigation center, a lounge for enjoying inter-galactic treats, and the engineering room, where kids can explore the “inner workings of the ship’s systems.”

There are also lightsaber lessons in the hotel, because of course. The only drawback is that it ain’t cheap. WDW News Today reports that “expected pricing for a 2-night/2-day stay starts at $3,300 for one person, or just over $1,000 per person, per day.” Which is insane, but also not that insane considering how much it costs to go to any Disney park these days. Maybe they’ll have a post pandemic sale? Here’s to hoping.

The latest update on the hotel is that it’s slated to open sometime in 2021 and now that we’re seeing some good news about the COVID vaccine, this one will be awesome when we’re all finally, and safely, traveling again.