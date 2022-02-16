Back To The Field! Everything To Know (So Far) About ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Apple TV+

The world can feel like a pretty dark and scary place these days. But if there’s one TV show that seems to be able to collectively pull us all out of our pandemic-ridden funk (at least temporarily), it’s the widely popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis brings the titular character to life as the lovable head coach of a British soccer team whose lack of experience is more than made up for by his never-ending optimism and enthusiasm. The rest of the cast proves to be just as equally talented, giving this show enough heart, facial hair, and biscuit-eating to turn even the most avid sports hater into a superfan. And since it has now been a respectable amount of time since Season 2 debuted back in July, it’s only natural to start wondering when Ted Lasso Season 3 will make its way onto our television screens.

Since the series first premiered in 2020, Ted Lasso has gone on to dominate in the awards arena, receiving a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 and breaking Glee’s record as the most Emmy nominated freshman comedy in TV history. The series won in the categories of Outstanding Comedy, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Needless to say, the show is beloved by both fans and critics alike, which makes its inevitable return all the more pressing. But how long will viewers have to wait for Ted Lasso’s third season? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Ted Lasso Season 3 release date?

At this time, there is no specific premiere date for Season 3. However, the good news is that production is already underway. Brendan Hunt, who serves as both a star and creator of the series, posted a picture on Instagram of him and Sudeikis getting ready to board a plane together on Jan. 4 with a caption reading “Here we go.” Sure, they could’ve just been going on a fun trip together, but the most likely assumption from this photo is that they were heading off to start shooting the third season. But just in case you need a little more evidence than that, Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac on the show, has since posted several pictures on Twitter of himself and fellow castmates.

Oh..so that’s how he did it….? pic.twitter.com/Ebfcn42Xee — Kola Bokinni (@KolaBokinni) January 22, 2022

That said, there is a distinct possibility that Ted Lasso’s return will happen a little later in the year than the first two seasons, which both made summer debuts.

Hunt recently shared with TVLine that Season 3 is facing a potential delay due to a “football wrinkle” that is setting them slightly behind schedule. “We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt explained to the site. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade; I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.” But despite the setback, Hunt believes that filming should kick off by the end of February, adding, “It’ll happen, and it’ll take longer than people want it to, [but] we’re just going to try and get it right.”

He also told The Daily Mail that filming is “supposed to finish in July.” So fear not — a 2022 premiere date is still in the cards, but it may just happen in the fall or winter rather than the summer.

How many episodes of Season 3 will there be?

Given that Ted Lasso episodes tend to run on the shorter side, it’s also a good idea to know how many episodes of delectable content you will get when Season 3 is here. Luckily, it’ll prove to be well worth the wait. Sudeikis confirmed the number of episodes backstage at the 2021 Emmys. “They, being Apple, asked for 12 episodes and this time, ahead of time,” he stated at the time, as per Deadline. “So, we’ll be doing 12 episodes as of now.”

Who will be returning?

Right now, it looks like all of the main characters will be back for the third season, including Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), and Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley). As a bonus, Deadline spoke with series showrunner Bill Lawrence in October 2021, who revealed that Sarah Niles (the team’s former therapist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) and James Lance (Trent Crimm, former sports reporter for The Independent) will “both of them have significant roles next year.”

What will Season 3 be about?

At this point, there isn’t a ton of information floating around about the third season. However, the series’ stars have given viewers a few fun plot lines to anticipate — including the future of Sam and Rebecca’s relationship.

“I will fight for it, 100 percent,” Jimoh told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “But listen, wherever the story goes, it goes… [Sam and Rebecca] are so close, they have an insane chemistry, but I’m also like, if that’s a friendship then, and it’s platonic as well, then that’s also really [great]. I think whatever’s best for them, whatever makes them happy in the end, like, I’m rooting for them.”

Will Season 3 be Ted Lasso‘s swan song?

Listen, this is TV; plot twists can and should be expected. But in full disclosure, the creators have suggested that Ted Lasso could very well end with Season 3. “The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know,” Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly.

Hunt agreed, adding, “I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

For now, you can enjoy the first and second seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.