The Rock Calls Out Trump: ‘Where Is Our Compassionate Leader’

In a video posted to Twitter and Instagram, The Rock never says Trump’s name, but it’s clear who he’s speaking to

As protests continue into their second week following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmad Arbery, and Breonna Taylor — in addition to countless black Americans killed before them — celebrities have joined those speaking out, using their platforms to help spread the messages they believe in. And one who just planted himself firmly on the side of racial justice is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who posted a nearly nine-minute video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, voicing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement while also delivering a blistering critique of Donald Trump.

In his video, The Rock never actually mentions Trump by name, but it’s clear who he’s speaking to when he asks, “Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you?”

The Rock continues, “Where is our leader, at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard. Begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you?”

Throughout the protests, Trump has been divisive, and criticized for threatening and glorifying continued violence. He’s threatened American protesters with military force, “vicious dogs,” and “ominous weapons.” He had peaceful demonstrators cleared from in front of the White House with tear gas and rubber bullets so he could walk to a nearby church for a brief photo opp. Knowing all that, it’s hard not to echo The Rock’s questions.

“Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me – because I got you. I got you,” he says in his video. “I hear you. I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day — my last breath — to do everything I can to create the change that’s needed. To normalize equality because Black Lives Matter.”

The eight-and-a-half minute video is long, but well worth watching in its entirety. The things The Rock talks about are painful to hear, but nowhere near as painful as continuing on this path of racism and hate.