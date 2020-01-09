 Thinking Quotes: 100+ Thoughtful Sayings And Quotes – Scary Mommy

100+ Thoughtful Quotes And Sayings That Will Give You Something To Ponder

by

thinking quotes
Saso Novoselic/ Getty

Don’t get us wrong: we love some mindless entertainment. But sometimes it feels good to be deep in thought. Consider it a form of self-care after a long day, week, or even year. Need something to think about? These 101 thinking quotes will get your gears moving.

  1. “If I love myself I love you. If I love you I love myself.” — Rumi
  2. “Ignoring isn’t the same as ignorance, you have to work at it.” —  Margaret Atwood
  3. “Power can be taken, but not given. The process of the taking is empowerment in itself.” —  Gloria Steinem
  4. “To pay attention, this is our endless and proper work.” —  Mary Oliver
  5. “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” — Oscar Wilde
  6. “Your pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses your understanding.” — Kahlil Gibran
  7. “You can tell a pioneer by the arrows in his back.” — Beverly Rubik
  8. “We can see through others only when we can see through ourselves”. — Bruce Lee
  9. “Never to suffer would never to have been blessed.” —  Edgar Allan Poe
  10. “Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit.” — Kahlil Gibran
  11. “First, see clearly. Next, act correctly. Finally, endure and accept the world as it is.” — Ryan Holiday
  12. “A thousand words will not leave so deep an impression as one deed.” — Henrik Ibsen
  13. “I don’t care that they stole my idea. I care that they don’t have any of their own.” — Nikola Tesla
  14. “It is not I who am strong, it is reason, it is truth.” — Émile Zola
  15. “I rebel; therefore I exist.” —  Albert Camus

    thinking quotes
    CBS
  16. “You who suffer because you love, love still more. To die of love, is to live by it.” —  Victor Hugo
  17. “The only reason we get lost in thought is because it is unfamiliar territory.” —  Ashton Leinen
  18. “If you’ve never eaten while crying you don’t know what life tastes like.” —  Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
  19. “The wind howls, but the mountain remains still.” — Japanese proverb
  20. “There is a wisdom of the head, and… there is a wisdom of the heart. Charles Dickens
  21. “Some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall.” — William Shakespeare
  22. “Never make fun of someone who mispronounces a word. It means they learned it by reading.” — Unknown
  23. “A clear conscience is the sure sign of a bad memory.” — Mark Twain
  24. “The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of like is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” — William Arthur Ward
  25. “Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts.” —  Charles Dickens
  26. “Life is not a matter of holding good cards, but of playing a poor hand well.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
  27. “A man with outward courage dares to die; a man with inner courage dares to live.” — Lao Tzu
  28. “Do or do not, there is no try.” — Yoda
  29. “The best thing a human being can do is to help another human being know more.” — Charlie Munger
  30. “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.” — Sigmund Freud
  31. “Doubt is an uncomfortable condition, but certainty is a ridiculous one.” — Voltaire
  32. “Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.” — Gustave Flaubert
  33. “To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. Not to dare is to lose oneself.” — Soren Kierkegaard
  34. “Cleverness is not wisdom.” — Euripides
  35. “Most people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do so.” — Bertrand Russell
  36. “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” — Leo Tolstoy
  37. “Wisely and slow; they stumble that run fast.” — William Shakespeare

    Thinking quotes
    ABC
  38. “All human wisdom is summed up in two words; wait and hope.” — Alexandre Dumas
  39. “Stupidity lies in wanting to draw conclusions.” — Gustave Flaubert
  40. “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.” — Martin Luther
  41. “When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” — Lao Tzu
  42. “He who is untrue to his own cause cannot command the respect of others.” — Albert Einstein
  43. “As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning.” — Criss Jami
  44. “Genius is the recovery of childhood at will.” — Arthur Rimbaud
  45. “Sometimes you have to shut your eyes, so you can see the real beauty.” — Kilian Jornet
  46. “A man can do what he wants, but not want what he wants.” — Arthur Schopenhauer
  47. “To be sane in a world of madman is in itself madness.” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau
  48. “Don’t settle, and don’t struggle.” — Naval Ravikant
  49. “We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” — Seneca
  50. “God is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh.” — Voltaire
    Related:  Famous Parenting Quotes That Will Have You Cry Laughing Through Diaper Changes 
  51. “Dreams have only one owner at a time. That’s why dreamers are lonely.” — William Faulkner
  52. “Do not be lured by the need to be liked: better to be respected, even feared.” — Robert Greene
  53. “Rest in reason; move in passion.” — Kahlil Gibran
  54. “To do two things at once is to do neither.” — Publilius Syrus
  55. “The deeper thought is, the taller it becomes.” — Dejan Stojanovic
  56. “The darker the night, the brighter the stars.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky
  57. “What worries you, masters you.” — John Locke
  58. “Look for the thing you notice but no one else notices.” — Rick Rubin
  59. “The fears we don’t face become our limits.” — Jim Kwik
  60. “All great truths begin as blasphemies.” — George Bernard Shaw
  61. “It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.” — Muhammad Ali
  62. “Everything we call real is made of things that cannot be regarded as real.” — Neils Bohr
  63. “The passion for destruction is also a creative passion.” — Mikhail Bakunin
  64. “It’s not how well you play the game, it’s deciding what game you want to play.” — Kwame Appiah
  65. “The problem is not to find the answer, it’s to face the answer.” — Terence McKenna
  66. “If it is not necessary to decide, it is necessary not to decide.” — Lord Acton
  67. “Every strength is also a weakness. The opposite is true as well.” — Neil Strauss
  68. “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” —  Arthur C. Clarke
  69. “I have learned silence from the talkative, toleration from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind; yet strange, I am ungrateful to these teachers.” — Kahlil Gibran
  70. “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” — Ernest Hemingway

    THINKING QUOTES
    20th Century Fox
  71. “Better a cruel truth than a comfortable delusion.” — Edward Abbey
  72. “Where there is no sense of ownership, there is respect. Where there is no hope, there is Truth. Where there is no attachment, there is love.” — Kapil Gupta
  73. “You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.” — Robert A. Heinlein
  74. “When you’re in love, truly in love, you never have to question it.” — Michael Faudet
  75. “The sun loved the moon so much, he died every night just to let her breath.” — Unknown
  76. “If you haven’t found something strange during the day it hasn’t been much of a day.” — John Wheeler
  77. “One can be the master of what one does, but never of what one feels.” — Gustave Flaubert
  78. “That’s what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is. Most people love you for who you pretend to be.” — Jim Morrison
  79. “When one is in love, a cliff becomes a meadow.” — Ethiopian proverb
  80. “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” — Mary Oliver
  81. “The task is not so much to see what no one has yet seen; but to think what nobody has yet thought, about that which everybody sees.” —  Erwin Schrödinger
  82. “Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life. Seneca
  83. People spend too much time doing and not enough time thinking about what they should be doing.” —  Naval Ravikant
  84. “Being happy for someone else’s success makes you happier.” — Russ Diemon
  85. “A happy person doesn’t have to convince other people they are happy. Either you are or you’re not. And if you are, you’re not taking selfies to show people.” — Shane Parrish
  86. “What can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience?” — Adam Smith
  87. A”ll the mistakes I ever made in my life were when I wanted to say ‘No,’ and said ‘Yes.’” — Moss Hart
  88. “When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you.” — Lao Tzu
  89. “If you trip while running down a hallway, you’ll get a nosebleed. If you trip in life, you cry.” — Minori
  90. “It all begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to has power over you.” — Leon Brown
  91. “Mostly it is loss which teaches us about the worth of things.” — Arthur Schopenhauer
  92. “Waste not fresh tears over old griefs.” — Euripides
  93. “To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” — J.K. Rowling
  94. “Courage is knowing what not to fear.” — Plato
  95. “A friend to all is a friend to none.” — Aristotle
  96. “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances; if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” — Carl Jung
  97. “You don’t meet people by accident. There’s always a reason. A lesson or a blessing.” — Unknown
  98. “The first principle is that you must not fool yourself – and you are the easiest person to fool.” — Richard Feynman
  99. “Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” — Rabindranath Tagore
  100. “Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” — Voltaire
  101. “Daring ideas are like chessmen moved forward. They may be beaten, but they may start a winning game.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

 

Related: 100+ Hilarious Life Quotes Dripping With Sarcasm And Wit