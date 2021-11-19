Everyone Will Love You If You Gift Them With A DIY Trader Joe’s Gift Basket

Trader Joe's; Getty Images.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and just say that everyone loves Trader Joe’s. You know we’re right. And that’s why putting together a present made up of stuff from Trader Joe’s should be high on anyone’s wish list. Enter: Trader Joe’s gift baskets. Creating gift baskets is always fun because they’re a little bit of a DIY, but they don’t require a ton of effort. They’re perfect for us lazy or burnout folks who still want to look like we tried to do something fancy.

Because Trader Joe’s has a little bit of everything, it’s a great place to grab everything you need for a gift basket. Plus, you can do them with various themes — like holidays or essentials — or just do a mish-mash of whatever you want. Trust us when we say you can’t go wrong here. So, whether you’re shopping at your local TJs or buying your Trader Joe’s picks on Amazon, here are some Trader Joe’s gift basket ideas.

Does Trader Joe’s have gift baskets?

For the most part, Trader Joe’s doesn’t actually sell premade gift baskets, but we’ll never say never. You might stumble upon a gift basket at your local store, especially around the holidays. You already know Trader Joe’s stores can vary based on location and product availability, so while we won’t guarantee you’ll find a gift basket at TJs, we also won’t absolutely say they don’t exist.

But what TJs does have plenty of is stuff to put inside any gift basket or gifting receptacle you can get your hands on. Your options are endless if you want to create your own.

What are good Trader Joe’s gift basket items?

Let’s be real: There’s no wrong answer here. You can make a Trader Joe’s gift basket out of literally anything in that store — even the TP, because why not? The thing with Trader Joe’s is that fans of Trader Joe’s love everything from Trader Joe’s. So, when putting a basket together, you’re either the TJs fan yourself or putting together a gift for another TJs fan. All of that’s to say put whatever you want in the damn basket.

If you do need some ideas, though, the candy section is a great place to start. Other popular items that most people would be happy to get in a gift basket?

Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle

Trader Joe’s pumpkin butter

Trader Joe’s pumpkin bread

Trader Joe’s cookie butter (Speculoos is life!)

Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

Trader Joe’s skincare

DIY Trader Joe’s Gift Basket Ideas

Sweet Treats Basket

Put together a basket of delicious sweets with items from Trader Joe’s, like with this assortment. Throw in Trader Joe’s matcha, Trader Joe’s hot chocolate, Trader Joe’s trail mix, Trader Joe’s dried mango, and whatever chocolatey treats are resting in the freezer aisle. You may find something seasonal to fit the time of year, but there are always plenty of staple treats for year-round yummies.

Housewarming Basket

If someone in your life just moved into a new home, it’s time to pamper them with goodies from TJs! You must start with Trader Joe’s wine that your pal can pop open to celebrate the new digs. Then add useful items like Trader Joe’s candles, Trader Joe’s spices, Trader Joe’s tea, some hand soap for the kitchen and bathroom, and perhaps even a little plant. Of course, you can fill it out with some treats and top it all off with a sweet card with your congrats.

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Basket

You can’t go wrong when you gift someone with a basket full of TJs staples for the kitchen. No matter their skill level when it comes to cooking, pretty much anyone can get some use out of the basics. Stuff a basket with things like Trader Joe’s olive oil, Trader Joe’s pesto, Trader Joe’s granola, Trader Joe’s honey, Trader Joe’s instant coffee, Trader Joe’s maple syrup, and of course a Trader Joe’s cookbook so they have a place to get started. You can also add in any of your own fave Trader Joe’s kitchen items to share your go-tos with them for creating some of these yummy Trader Joe’s recipes.