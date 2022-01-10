55+ Valentine’s Day Messages for Your Wife That Cupid Would Be Impressed By

We know: Crafting the perfect Valentine’s Day card or message for your wife can be difficult. Sure, you can either go the traditional route and carve a V-Day message from the heart (which can sometimes be a little difficult) or you can check out this list for inspiration. How can you put into words everything that you love about your sweetheart without reducing yourself to a cliché? Never fear. Because we found the sweetest and sauciest Valentine’s Day messages for your better half that even Cupid would recommend.
RELATED: 100+ “I Love You” Quotes When Those Three Little Words Just Aren’t Enough
So, whether you’re looking for love inspo or a few lines to fill a card to your sweetheart, these quotes below are just what you need. The messages on this list will not only make her swoon, but it’s the perfect assortment of super heartfelt, naughty, and sweet words of love and romance.
RELATED: 100+ Good Morning Messages And Texts To Start Each Day The Right Way
- Thank you for loving me for who I am today. You make me want to be a better man tomorrow. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight with you.
- Today is a day for love and we are going to fulfill its promise. Get dressed, baby in your favorite outfit. I have big plans for you tonight. Happy Valentine’s Day love!
- I choose you again and again. Happy Valentine’s Day, love.
- Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of all my lives.
- You make my heart go boom boom. We’ll make the bed go boom boom tonight. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe.
RELATED: It’s All About The Kids This Valentine’s Day — 21 Gifts They’ll L-O-V-E
- This is going to be an awesome day, sweetheart. I love you, my wife, and we are going to celebrate us this Valentine’s Day. Are you ready for it?
- To my wife, you are my rock, my breath, and today, my valentine. I love you so much; you mean the world to me!
- I plan to enjoy you fully today. Every single part of you. Your mind, body, and soul. This is going to be an incredible day. I love you.
- Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. You have been special to me since the day we met and I am so grateful to have met you. Let’s make this day of love that you won’t soon forget!
- If I could, I would wrap up all my love for you and put it in a gift box. But they don’t make boxes large enough! LOL (Lots of Love).
- Love is in the air! So don’t hold your breath!
- You love me for my imperfections and I am forever grateful we found each other. Together, we’re perfect. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- From now until forever, I’ll stand by you. My love for you is XXXL!
- Only you make my world very meaningful. Without you, I can’t imagine going through life alone. You are my world. Happy Valentine’s Day, love.
- Do you remember what I told you the first time I kissed you? I just couldn’t believe that I got to kiss your beautiful face. I still find you so irresistible. I love you, my Valentine.
- What would I ever do with a strong woman, such as yourself, by my side? You make me happy; you complete me. Have a great Valentine’s Day, baby.
- You are my sweet Valentine. I like you like a fat kid likes a cake!
- I love your black dress! But you know what would look even better on you? ME! Happy V-Day, baby. Let’s do it!
- We go together like the Sun and the Moon,
Like brush and paint,
Like salt and pepper,
Like cupcake and frosting,
Like copy and paste, Like hugs and kisses!
I love you because you are my life!
- Valentine’s day is the perfect day to tell you those three special words… let’s get naked!
- To my wife, Happy Valentine’s Day. This day would mean nothing if you weren’t by my side. I love you so much; you are my everything!
- After all these years of marriage, the way you walked into my life still amazes me to this day. My life was a total mess when you found me, but you helped rebuild it and made it even better. I’m forever grateful. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- I wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day with all my heart, and lungs, and liver, and spleen…!
- I will forever be with you. I love you, you are the best thing to ever happen to me. Happy Valentine’s!
- Today is the day of love, just like every other day; I really can’t stop thinking about you because you are my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day, special wife of mine.
- I can see the curves of your face and body when I close my eyes. I can imagine your smell. I just want you close to me right now. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- Some bunny loves you, my wife! My big ears tell me you’re great. That makes me hop up and down and wag my bunny tail. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- You are the most beautiful and amazing woman, and I am proud to be loved by you. Happy Valentine’s to my lovely wife. I hope to make this day unforgettable for you. You deserve it.
- If there was anything I could do to show you how much I love you, how much you mean to me, and how much I value you, tell me and I will make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable for you.
- If you’ll be my Valentine,
I’ll hold you so close,
And give you a candy
With a little red rose!
- You are my Mrs. Miracle because you bring beauty to my life. I will always thank God for meeting you. I wouldn’t have settled for anything less. Happy Valentine’s Day, my angel.
- My best wish for my wife on this Valentine’s Day is that I can make you as happy as you’ve made me. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- Your eyes are so sparkling and your arms are always so tender. But your heart is my favorite part of you. I am so grateful to call you mine. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- When I look at you, I wonder if I did something really good to get such a precious gift from God. You have been a blessing in my life and this is just to say I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- With you, I can be my silliest best and never worry about being judged because you are my better half in the truest sense. How lucky am I? I love you!
- This Valentine’s Day won’t pass you by,
For Cupid’s flying in the sky.
He sees the love I have for you,
His arrow’s sharp, and aim is true.
He’ll never miss so, nor shall I,
I’ll love you till the day I die.
- Every day I fall more in love with you. Except on those days, you really piss me off… (fortunately, today is not that day!) LOL. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!
- We’ve had many great adventures together, but even the quiet moments we share have the power to drown all of life’s chaos. That is why we make a great team, honey. I love us. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- You are a special gift from the heavens. Your smile warms my heart and your presence makes me feel like I can take on the world. I love you today and forever! I am so grateful for you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- My permanent relationship status — taken forever by the most gorgeous woman in this universe. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- Did you know that this Valentine’s Day is going to be one of the best days of our lives? No, you didn’t? Well, now you know. Get ready! You deserve it. Love you so much.
- I always forget Valentine’s Day because every day with you is filled with love and happiness. I love you. Marrying you has been the greatest of pleasures.
- Pleasant surprises and lots of fun and happiness await you today. My life has been meaningful because you’re in it. You deserve nothing but the best today and every day. Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear wife. I love you so much.
- Roses are red,
Hellebores are green,
Take me to Valentine’s dinner
Or I’ll make you a scene!
- You make my heart melt and fill it with love. I love being near you. When you gaze at me I become even more addicted to you. I love you so much!
- I love looking into your eyes because they are home for me. You are my home. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- I’m so grateful you are thoughtful, I’m grateful you are understanding, I’m grateful you are so much fun to be around, but most of all I’m grateful you are my wife. I love you!
- You are my answered prayer, My fulfilled wish, My realized dream. You are the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- My thoughts never cease to revolve around you because you are such a rare gift in my life. You changed the way I look at life. You’ve changed me for the better. I love you more than words can say. Happy Valentine’s Day love.
- The best words I’ve ever uttered in my whole life were “I do” on our wedding day. You complete me.
- Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I love you. I can’t wait to celebrate today with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life.
- From fledgling lovebirds to salty old crows, I love that we’ve never lost our sense of humor… or the magic that makes us, us.
- Your kindness, your strength, the way you look at me with so much love… this is why you’re my Valentine.
- We’ve loved each other through good times, rough spots, and life’s joys and sorrows. I’m so thankful for that.
- Love our life. Love all the things we are together.
- Your smile takes my breath away. It took my breath away on the day we met, on our wedding day, today, and every day in between.
- There are a million ways to say how much I love you that I truly don’t know where to start.
- You are beautiful when you wake, beautiful before your hair is brushed, beautiful at work, beautiful when you’re all dressed up, and beautiful on the couch in sweatpants.