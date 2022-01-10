105+ Valentine’s Day Quotes That Will Get You Luckier Than Cupid’s Arrow

damedeeso/ Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is a day reserved for canoodling, cuddling, kissing, and grand gestures. If you’re not in love on Feb. 14th, V-day can seem like any other day or day-long reminder that you are single. Whether you have a boo or not, these quotes will make you appreciate love and romance for what it is. You can also save them for your wedding or a future lover’s birthday.

Roses are red, violets are blue…and what’s the rest of the poem? Expressing your love for your significant other isn’t always easy. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that love isn’t black and white, which is why we gathered quotes that hit a spectrum of what romance means to a range of people. We’ve rounded up some of the sexiest, funniest, and most romantic Valentine’s Day quotes you can whisper in your lover’s ear. You’ll have them swooning in no time!

