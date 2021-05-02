Vanessa Bryant Launches Clothing Line In Honor Of Late Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

On what would have been Gianna Bryant‘s 15th birthday, her mother Vanessa Bryant not only posted a touching tribute to her late daughter on Instagram, but Vanessa also announced she’s launching a clothing line in Gianna’s name — and one that will raise money for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! I love you!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Saturday, captioning a photo of herself and Gianna. “I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

Last January, Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. At the time, ESPN reported that Bryant and his then 13-year-old daughter were on their way to her travel basketball game when the helicopter crashed and killed everyone on board.

Following their deaths, Vanessa renamed Kobe’s charity, the Mamba Sports Foundation, to honor Gianna, too, now calling it the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit aims to help empower young girls and provide equal opportunities to underserved athletes.

“Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa said of the foundation at the time, adding that they “hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Now, as of Saturday, Vanessa launched a collection of limited-edition apparel called the MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, with one-hundred percent of the proceeds going directly to the foundation.

“When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world,” Vanessa wrote.

“I am so proud of the limited-edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, which celebrates Gigi’s spirit in every little detail — even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie — her shooting arm,” she continued.

Vanessa added that Gigi would have loved that the collection supports the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“Gigi was especially motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports, and it’s fitting that this capsule represents her values,” Vanessa said. “Thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible, inspired by the loving memory of Gianna Maria- Onor’e Bryant. Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation.”

The MAMBACITA x DANNIJO is sold exclusively on Dannijo’s website.