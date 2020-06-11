Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe And Gianna

Nikko Hurtado/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant got tattoos in honor of her late husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna

On January 26, less than five months ago, Vanessa Bryant tragically lost her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, when a helicopter carrying them and seven other people crashed in Los Angeles. Ever since, the devoted wife and mother has been honoring her lost loves in heartwarming ways. From tear-jerking posts on her anniversary with Kobe to sharing videos of her daughter on what would have been her 14th birthday, Vanessa is keeping their spirits alive.

On Wednesday, she continued her beautiful mission, revealing she had gotten inked in honor of them both.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” Bryant captioned a series of videos, showing tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inking a spot on her neck.

“@nikkohurtado came through for me,” Vanessa added. “Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback.”

She also shared a video of herself getting a Gigi tattoo.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me.”

Bryant revealed that she had actually gotten inked back in February.

“Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. 🙏🏼,” Hurtado captioned a repost of a video.

Days after the fateful helicopter crash, Bryant posted a heartbreaking tribute that no mother or wife should ever have to write.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” she continued. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”