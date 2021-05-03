10 Truly Explosive Volcano Coloring Pages

shayes17/Getty Images

Volcanoes are awesome, right? Even just the name elicits fiery images in the imagination and a mix of terror and excitement. A few powerful fire quotes may even come to mind. But what’s in a name? The word “volcano” comes from the Roman name “Vulcan.” Yeah, like the Star Trek race. Vulcan was, obviously, the Roman god of fire from Roman mythology. Fitting, eh? It might also interest you to know not all volcanoes look like the mountainous volcanoes in (among other places) Hawaii. All that truly defines a volcano is its hole, which vents the hot magma and gas sitting just under the Earth’s surface. How much do you know about volcanoes? We thought we knew it all. Yet, it turns out there’s still plenty to learn. So, we created a collection of volcano coloring pages to encourage safe and full-of-fun exploration of these openings in Earth’s crust.

Just like there is a lot to learn about volcanoes, there is also a ton kiddos can learn from coloring. Coloring teaches all kinds of super necessary skills helpful in starting and succeeding in school. During this activity, your child practices everything from hand-eye coordination to self-control and self-regulation. In other words, coloring offers so much more than just cute art to hang on the refrigerator.

And if your little one genuinely enjoys coloring, pretty pictures abound.

Free Printable Volcano Coloring Pages

Volcano No. 1

Download This PDF

When you live in places like Florida or Ohio, volcanoes seem really far away. You may not even know anyone who has seen a volcano. In reality, a lot of people live near volcanoes. An estimated 350 million humans reside within a volcano’s danger zone, or the path an eruption is likely to flow.

Volcano No. 2

Download This PDF

In America alone, there are 169 “active” volcanoes. According to the American Geosciences Institute, most American volcanoes exist in Alaska. However, the most active volcano in the world is Hawaii’s volcano Kilauea. Since 1983, Kilauea has erupted nearly constantly.

Volcano No. 3

Download This PDF

There are also tons of underwater volcanoes — many we haven’t even discovered yet! As well as underwater volcanoes, there are roughly 1500 potentially active volcanoes total worldwide. Scientists estimate about one-third of those have erupted in just the last century.

Volcano No. 4

Download This PDF

Of course, there are also dormant volcanoes. Volcanoes classify as dormant if they haven’t erupted in thousands of years. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll never erupt again. Recently, a “dormant” volcano in Reykjavik, Iceland, erupted. What makes that so surprising? Researchers and historians believe it had been at least 6,000 years since its last eruption.

Volcano No. 5

Download This PDF

One of America’s most fascinating volcanoes is the Yellowstone Caldera. It’s both a “volcanic caldera” and a “supervolcano.” A volcanic caldera looks much different than a regular volcano. It’s made into a sinkhole-like “crater” when it erupts, empties its magma chamber, and effectively collapses on itself. Researchers believe the Yellowstone Caldera occurred at the super-eruptions of three close volcanoes during the last 2.8 million years.

Volcano No. 6

Download This PDF

The highest active volcano in the world sits on the border between Chile and Argentina. It’s called Nevado Ojos del Salado and is 22,615 feet tall. Wowza, that’s a big one!



Volcano No. 7

Download This PDF

Not only is it the highest volcano, but Nevado Ojos del Salado is also the second tallest mountain in both the Western Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. Nevado Ojos del Salado classifies as a stratovolcano, meaning it’s a regular conical volcano with a steep profile built up with many layers of hardened lava.

Volcano No. 8

Download This PDF

This coloring page depicts Mt. Fuji in Japan, which is amazingly three volcanoes in one! Despite having not erupted since 1707, it’s still considered an active volcano and a sacred part of the Japanese landscape.

Volcano No. 9

Download This PDF

While there’s a bit of debate on classifications and subclassifications, there are roughly nine types of volcanoes: stratovolcanoes/composite volcanoes, submarine volcanoes, lava domes, shield volcanoes, cinder cone volcanoes, spatter cone volcanoes, cryptodomes, supervolcanoes, and complex/compound volcanoes. Each type received its name for the way it looks and how it formed.

Volcano No. 10

Download This PDF

Remember Kilauea in Hawaii? It’s one of five volcanoes that, together, make up the big island of Hawaii. It’s also the most active. Think you’ll ever visit Kilauea? We’re adding it to our travel bucket list.

