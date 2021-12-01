CBC

If you’re a die-hard fan of the Canadian comedy series Workin’ Moms, then chances are you’ve already binge-watched your way through Season 5, which became available to stream on Netflix back in June. But since the super-relatable series has already been picked up for another season, you’re also probably starting to wonder when Workin’ Moms Season 6 will come out and give us some answers to those game-changing cliffhangers from the end of Season 5. (I’m looking at you, Nathan!)

The bad news is that there has yet to be an official release date of Workin’ Moms Season 6 announced for its Netflix debut. However, the good news is that production for the new season began back in July 2021, wrapped at the end of September, and a release date has been set for the show’s CBC premiere.

So, fans won’t have too much longer to wait for more hilarious, drama-filled content to be at their disposal.

What is the Workin’ Moms Season 6 release date?

Despite the fact we were all desperately holding on to the slight chance Season 6 could premiere on CBC before 2021 comes to a close, alas, it isn’t so. On Nov. 23, the series very casually dropped both a trailer and network release date via their official Twitter account: Jan. 4. The new year is already looking pretty promising, eh?

What does that mean for the show’s eventual Netflix release? Well, so far, each season has dropped on Netflix anywhere from a month to three months after it airs in Canada. So, if that happens, its Netflix debut shouldn’t be too far behind and could possibly hit the streaming platform in early to mid-2022.

In other words, there’s definitely a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Which cast members are returning?

As far as we can tell, it’s looking like all of the original Workin’ Moms cast members are slated to return. The Workin’ Moms Season 6 cast appears to include Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi), and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), as well as several recurring characters like Nathan Foster (Philip Sternberg), Lionel Carlson (Ryan Belleville), Val Szalinsky (Sarah McVie), Giselle Bois (Oluniké Adeliyi), and many more.

What should fans expect? Any Workin’ Moms Season 6 spoilers?

Regardless of when precisely the sixth season ends up dropping, Reitman — who serves as both the star and creator of the series — promises that it’ll be well worth the wait. “It is just an extraordinary season,” Reitman told E! News during an interview back in August. “I’m just so proud of it. I now can sort of tell energetically, once we’re shooting it, like, ‘How is this going to cut together, and how are these storylines going to work next to each other?’ It’s just an awesome season.”

One storyline, in particular, will be fully explored throughout the season: the shocking arrival of Nathan’s long-lost son from a previous relationship. This twist is bound to come with some monumental challenges for his marriage with Kate, who up until this point had no idea of this child’s existence — a concept Reitman is very eager to address. “The idea that there’s this life that happened before you met your partner and, that at any given moment, that other shoe could drop,” she stated during the same interview. “And you don’t actually know the history there.” (Random fun fact about the series for anyone interested: Sternberg, who plays Nathan, is Reitman’s husband in real life. No wonder they have such a great dynamic, right?)

I think I speak for all of us when I say Season 6 needs to get here ASAP! But, in the meantime, you can watch (or perhaps, for some of you, rewatch) the first five seasons of Workin’ Moms, which are currently available to stream on Netflix.