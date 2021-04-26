Yuh-Jung Youn Was Literally All Of Us Meeting Brad Pitt At The Oscars

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Yuh-Jung Youn fangirling over Brad Pitt on the Oscars stage was the most relatable thing to happen all night

There’s a lot to love about Yuh-Jung Youn, one of the stars of this year’s awards season. The 73-year-old Minari star just made history as the first Korean to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the sweet film, which, if you haven’t seen it, what are you waiting for? It’s absolutely one of the best movies that came out in 2020. But aside from making history, Youn stole the show at the Oscars when she met Brad Pitt for the first time up on stage, and her reaction was basically all of us.

When she won the award for Best Supporting Actress, it was Pitt who handed Youn her award, and then this magical, #relatable moment happened.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally,” she said. “Nice to meet you. Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?”

She then seemed to realize where she was, and adorably covered her face with her hands. Listen, we’ve all been there. You meet one of the biggest stars on the planet, you say something dumb. It’s almost a celebrity rite of passage. To be fair, though, Pitt looked pretty stoked to meet her, too, which makes us even more here for this incredible moment that thankfully played out on live TV for all to see.

The rest of Youn’s acceptance speech was just as sweet and charming, as she gave a shout out to Glenn Close, who was also nominated in the category, and thanked the cast and crew of Minari.

“Lee Isaac Chung, without him I wouldn’t be here tonight. He was my captain and my director,” she said.

This is far from Youn’s only historic win this awards season. She was also the first Korean woman to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards and at the BAFTAs. But the success wasn’t all roses for her, as she told Deadline before the Oscars.

“Very stressful,” she said about being the first Korean actress to be nominated for several awards. “I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar. People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it’s very stressful. It’s not like I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country. It’s stressful.”

We hope the stress is letting up, and Youn is able to enjoy her success now, because she’s certainly earned it.