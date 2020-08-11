Zac Efron Will Star In Disney+ Remake Of ‘Three Men And A Baby’

David M. Benett/Getty and Buena Vista Pictures

Disney+ has announced Zac Efron will be part of their new remake

It’s time to take a trip down Nostalgia Lane, because Zac Efron is returning to Disney. No, he isn’t reprising his famous High School Musical role, but he is going to be a daddy. Sort of. Both the kind with a kid and the kind the internet is thirsting over in a remake of Three Men and a Baby. Because who doesn’t love gorgeous men remaking beloved films?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Efron will have a lead role in the remake of the extremely popular 1987 film. Fun fact: the original Three Men and a Baby is actually a remake of a French film. It, of course, starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as bachelors who are forced to change their ways when a baby arrives on their doorstep. The OG movie was a huge success for Disney, leading to a sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady that came out in 1990.

The other two “dads” have yet to be announced, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from sharing their approval over Efron’s casting. While he’s always been talented and obviously extremely good-looking, his new Netflix docuseries has brought about a sort of “Efron-aissance”, if you will. The travel show, Down to Earth, has Efron traveling the globe with his documentary partner as they focus on global foods, cultures, and environmental sustainability. It’s eye-opening, important work oh, and also Zac Efron is shirtless in some of it. All important factors!

So yeah, Zac Efron + baby + movie = major internet sighing.

As a Three Men and a Baby stan I GASPED https://t.co/wghebDl8Qe — Alanna 🥴 (@AlannaBennett) August 10, 2020

Us: Zac Efron's doc on Netflix 😍 Disney Plus: Zac Efron will star in new Three Men and a Baby Also us: 😍 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CizYuhuaJY — Missguided (@Missguided) August 11, 2020

If this Three Men and a Baby remake with Zac Efron is not about a gay throuple, then what are we even doing? — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 10, 2020

Can I plz have a role in the Zac Efron 'Three Men and a Baby' remake as his gay friend and sometimes they make out — Brian ‘Davonne and Janelle Stan Account’ Losoya (@brianlosoya) August 11, 2020

I ADORE this for him! — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 10, 2020

ICYMI: Zac Efron is starring in a remake of Three Men and a Baby for Disney+.

Goodnight sweetheart, it's time to go think about Zac holding a baby…with a Tom Selleck level moustache. https://t.co/A0NW68GDao pic.twitter.com/gERTPQmSob — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2020

My ovaries just imploded and exploded simultaneously 🤯😍 — Ames 🖤 (@BubblePhreak) August 11, 2020

I don’t care what films he makes, I’ll watch. Beautiful man inside and out. — portobellonovella 📠📚📖 (@PortoNovella) August 11, 2020

While we wait for more Three Men and a Baby news to drop (casual casting suggestions: Dev Patel, Chris Pine, Idris Elba, to name a few), you can catch Efron on eight episodes of Down to Earth — where you can learn more about how bad America is at sustainability and the environment while other countries flourish in tapping their natural resources and in creating amazing ways to lead us into the future AND see Efron just being adorable and smart; it’s pretty great.