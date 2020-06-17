’30 Rock’ Cast Is Getting Back Together For One Night Only

NBC Universal Television

Liz Lemon and the gang are back for one night only

Listen up all you 30 Rock fans — your prayers have been answered. Liz Lemon and the crew are getting back together for a reunion of sorts to help NBC announce its new fall line-up.

NBC announced today that the beloved cast of 30 Rock will be reprising their roles for an all-audience upfront event during these trying times. That means everyone’s favorites Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and others will return for one night to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season,” Collider reported.

Pre-pandemic, upfronts were when various networks highlight their upcoming shows for the fall TV season and the press can ask the cast and crew questions, gets a sneak peek at the content, and writes their opinions up for the public. This year, in light of coronavirus, the NBC Upfronts will be presented to audiences on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. And who better to do the presenting than the cast from one of its most successful shows in history.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Executive Producers, 30 Rock. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Of course, the stars will be having a virtual reunion similar to Parks and Rec and The Office (thank you John Krasinski), so we know it can work. It will be interesting to see them do so whilst announcing new series but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Tiny Fey. No matter what happens, we now know Christopher Meloni will be returning as Elliot Stabler in the new series Law & Order: Organized Crime so really everything else is icing on the cake.

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. “This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”

The reunion will take place on July 16th at 8/7c. If you can’t catch it live, it will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17th at 9/8c.