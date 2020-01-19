Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Oprah

In a no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer discusses her fertility struggles and one really uncomfortable side effect

Every Saturday from now until March 7, Oprah Winfrey is bringing her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” to cities across the country. As part of the empowering tour, the legendary talk show host is inviting her famous friends, including Lady Gaga and Tina Fey, for an old-school, sit-down interview. And this weekend in Charlotte, NC, Oprah hosted none other than comedienne extraordinaire Amy Schumer, who talking about pregnancy, poop, motherhood, her husband’s autism, and her recent IVF struggles.

After twerking onto the stage in a sweatsuit and her favorite Russell Westbrook kicks, Schumer sat down on the couch with Oprah and delved into some conversations that would make most people uncomfortable. However, she managed to breeze through every topic adding her trademark comedic touch.

When the topic of her first pregnancy came up, she opened up about her battle with hyperemesis and endometriosis. Then, she discussed the guilt and feelings of inadequacy involved in having a C-section and using formula after her struggles with breastfeeding. However, she pointed out that all the hardships only made her a stronger person.

“We are warriors. All of us,” Schumer said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I mean, for real. That is what I learned. I didn’t just learn how strong I was. I really learned as a whole how strong women are. And, you know, men are great, too, and that’s awesome, and you guys can throw a touchdown. But can you make a baby? We can make a baby with our body.”

Schumer, who recently started documenting her IVF journey to give her son, Gene, a sibling, shamelessly confessed to experiencing a not-so-nice side effect: constipation.

“I had my egg retrieval on Monday,” she told Oprah, “which is also the last time I pooped. I said I wasn’t gonna say it, but I did. Yeah, can’t poop after.”

When Oprah tried to get serious about Schumer’s fertility struggles, she managed to steer the conversation back to her feces.

“What’s the dream for your family?” she asked. “Will you share that?”

“I will,” Schumer responded. “And that is such a beautiful question. But before that dream for my family, my dream for myself is that I poop today.”

She even provided evidence to members of the audience, lifting up her shirt.

“Look at that,” she said, massaging her skin, as the crowd howled. “Like, it’s just sitting there. It’s not right. It’s not right. … And I know what you’re all thinking. I’ve tried everything. I’ve tried prunes. I didn’t have Smooth Move Tea, but I’m going to. But I was scared if I had it that it would hit right while I was here. And that’s not part of anyone’s vision for 2020.”

Schumer, who first revealed she was undergoing fertility treatments on Jan. 9, shared a series of videos taken on the day of her egg retrieval surgery, Jan. 13. Her transparency about her experiences with IVF is incredibly important, as it helps normalize fertility struggles, which are all too common and incredibly under-talked about.

I got off the stage and got GREAT news from @amyschumer 😂😂😂 #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/GWQgn2VZAi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 18, 2020

FYI, in case you are worried about Schumer’s poop problem, don’t be. After the show, Oprah shared an update on Twitter that once on the plane, Schumer finally did the deed.

Oprah’s full interview with Amy Schumer will air Wednesday, January 22 (8 Pm ET/ 7 PM CT) as part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Series on Oprah’s Facebook channel, and the WW Now Facebook Channel, with highlights on Instagram, @ww.now.