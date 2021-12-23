Baby Lilibet Diana Made Her Big Debut On Meghan & Harry’s Holiday Card

ANGELA WEIS/Getty

At long last, baby Lilibet Diana has made her big debut on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2021 holiday card

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have formally stepped away from their royal duties, glimpses of their adorable family are few and far between. And while we’re undoubtedly happy for them as they embark on crafting a public life they feel more comfortable with, we’re just gonna go ahead and admit it: We miss them.

It seems like the couple has heard our calls, because they just released their 2021 holiday card, and baby Lilibet Diana has made her big debut. Though Lili was born back in June, the couple hadn’t yet shared any photos of her publicly — that is, until now, and of course, she’s an absolute cutie pie.

The stunning family shot was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski (who also served as the couple’s wedding photographer) over the summer at their home in Santa Barbara, California, with the couple including a statement along with the adorable first picture as a family of four.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” they wrote along with the card. “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Buzzfeed News reports that the pair made multiple contributions on behalf of Archewell, their charitable organization, including to Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US, and Marshall Plan for Moms. Each organization works to support refugees in the U.S., disaster recovery efforts, and paid maternal and paternal leave, with all seven organizations no doubt serving as worthy recipients of the couple’s spotlight.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili,” the Sussexes signed the card.

As for the photo itself, there’s so many swoon-worthy things to focus on, from their infectious smiles to their California cool outfits and, of course, baby Lili (!!) who is too precious for words. We’d be remiss not to give equal snaps to two-year-old Archie, who might just be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen with his white button-down, baby jeans, and that fiery red hair. It’s truly the hefty dose of sweetness we needed in our week, and we wouldn’t be mad if they decided to share the outtakes… because we’re sure those are just as precious.