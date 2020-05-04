‘Baby Yoda’-Themed Monopoly Is Now Available For Pre-Order

HASBRO

If you’re dying for a dose of Baby Yoda cuteness, you obviously need Hasbro’s new Monopoly

Praise Star Wars Day! Since it’s May 4, tributes to the beloved franchise have been pouring in from all over the galaxy. And among them? A fitting nod to a Star Wars character that has taken the world by storm: Baby Yoda. That’s right — “The Child” from Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian is getting the recognition he deserves. Even better, that recognition comes in the form of a brand new Baby Yoda-themed version of the classic Hasbro board game Monopoly.

Basically, the traditional version of the board game has upped its cute factor by a metric ton. Or, like, 12 imperial crans of Ubuuga caviar. Gone is Rich Uncle Pennybags, aka the Monopoly man. In his place is the oh-so-adorable face of Baby Yoda. Out are Chance and Community Chest cards; in are Camtono and Bounty Puck cards. Houses and hotels have been swapped out for common houses and hideouts.

The Child themed Monopoly game is releasing in September 2020 #StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Egqlopkj0s — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 3, 2020

“The classic game is back with a twist through The Force!” hypes the game description. “The Child stars in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Edition Monopoly Game, and he’s brought along adventures from across the galaxy. Take turns looking over intergalactic real estate in this daring mash-up of adventure and finances.”

The game comes well-equipped for everything you need to indulge your Baby Yoda addiction and crush the competition. This includes 18 title deed cards, 16 bounty puck cards, 16 cartoon cards, 32 plastic hideouts, 12 plastic common houses, 12 dice, a franchise-themed money pack, and a game guide.

Make sure that you put out Choccy milk and chickie nuggies so baby yoda visits tonight #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/NmLfnfxHxt — Mikaela Peace (@mikijanae) May 3, 2020

But our favorite part has to be the four cardboard tokens with pawn stands you can use to move around the board. Each one features Baby Yoda in a different pose: eating a frog, using the force, drinking a cup of broth, and sitting in his floating bassinet.

Granted, you won’t be able to put your Baby Yoda Monopoly skills to good use just yet. The limited-edition game was announced today in honor of Star Wars Day (May the 4th and all), but it won’t officially come out until September 1. However, it is now available via preorder through Entertainment Earth’s website for just $20. Judging by how popular all things The Child seem to be, it might be smart to jump on it

And since it’s suitable for players age eight and over, it’ll make a great addition to family fun night.