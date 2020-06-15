Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd’s Daughter A Disney Shareholder

Jason Merritt/Getty and Gigi Floyd/Instagram

Celebrities are stepping up to take care of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, in different ways

George Floyd truly did change the world, and as protests continue around the world demanding racial justice in the wake of his murder, high-profile people like celebrities are stepping up to make sure his family has a safe future. That includes Barbra Streisand, who reportedly sent Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, a care package that included an investment in Disney shares.

On Saturday, Gianna posted to Instagram to thank Streisand for her gift.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the post caption read, alongside photos of Gianna posing with a Disney stock certificate. Streisand also sent several of her albums in the package.

There was a time in the past when the Walt Disney Company would give shareholders a discount on tickets to its theme parks. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Still, Disney stays consistently profitable and often posts returns for its shareholders. A recent CNBC article calculated that a $1,000 investment in Disney 10 years ago would be worth $4,600 as of February of this year – a 370 percent return. We don’t know how many shares Streisand gifted to Gianna, but the investment will surely help secure her future, which is the most important thing.

This news comes just after Gianna was offered a full ride scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston, if she chooses to attend school there. The university said in a press release that its Board of Regents “approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna … if she wishes to attend the University.” They said the offer is meant to “honor the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.”

Kanye West has also promised to pay Gianna’s college tuition, wherever she decides to attend, in addition to pledging $2 million in total to the Floyd family, as well as the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The case of George Floyd’s murder is still ongoing, but at this point, all four Minneapolis police officers who were involved have been arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck and back for almost nine minutes, had his original manslaughter charges upgraded to second-degree murder after worldwide protests. Chauvin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.