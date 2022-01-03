Ben Affleck’s Daughters Apparently Had No Chill Around Taylor Swift

The Kelly Clarkson Show/Youtube

Ben Affleck revealed that his daughters had zero chill when they met Taylor Swift, becoming utterly speechless in front of the superstar

Being a celebrity kid likely comes with some hella cool perks, among the biggest ones being the opportunity to meet other celebrities by way of your famous parent(s). Ben Affleck just shared the hilariously adorable story of the time his daughters met Taylor Swift, and it seems his girls had about as much chill as the rest of us would when coming face to face with music’s biggest superstar of the past decade plus.

Affleck served as a guest on today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside his adorable The Tender Bar co-stars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri. Clarkson asked 10-year-old Ranieri if he’d asked Affleck on set about his experience playing Batman, with the child actor revealing that he asked him about it during a quiet moment in their very first scene together. Ranieri revealed that Affleck said it was “sweaty” and “heavy” wearing the famous batsuit. (LOL.)

Clarkson then shared that her five-year-old son Remington meeting Aquaman star Jason Momoa was “the coolest thing he’d ever done,” even though he became speechless upon seeing the action star in the flesh. “My kids, all of a sudden, like [the] loudest kids on the planet, will not speak,” upon meeting a mega-watt celeb, adding, “I’m like, ‘what’s happening to you right now?’ They clam up.”

Affleck then revealed what his daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, when he took them to meet Swift, only had blank stares to offer the pop icon. “We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!” he recalled telling them.