Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Shared The Last Text Message He Sent Her

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

One of Bob Saget’s three daughters, Aubrey Saget, shared a screenshot of the last text message she received from her dad prior to his untimely death

As news of the death of America’s favorite TV dad, Bob Saget, made the rounds online on Sunday night, the late actor’s famous friends and fans around the world alike began sharing their favorite memories on social media. In a poignant instance of life imitating art, Saget didn’t just play a beloved dad of three daughters on TV — he shares daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, with Aubrey sharing a screenshot of the last text message she received from her dad on Instagram in the hours after his death.

People reports that the 34-year-old shared Saget’s last text to her, in which he replied, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” just before his last stand-up performance on Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The happy text to his eldest daughter lines up with the Full House star’s enthusiasm for performing throughout his career — and particularly during what became his final performances, which had been scheduled through spring 2022.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

In his last social media post, Saget boasted about the “appreciative audience” at what ended up being his final show, adding, “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t.”

His family echoed those sentiments after his death was announced, sharing in a statement, “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Aside from an incredible TV and stand-up comedy legacy, Saget’s commitment to letting those around him know how much they meant to him is something we should all practice with our own loved ones while we’ve still got them. In her touching Instagram tribute to her TV dad, Jodie Sweetin wrote, “we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

People reports that investigators are still working to determine more info about Saget’s death at an Orlando, Florida hotel on Sunday. His signature brand of humor and marked kindness is already sorely missed by those who knew him well and those who only wished they had.