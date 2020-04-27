Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Trolls Who Criticized Her Body Shape

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen was shamed over the weekend for having a “square” body

We may be in the middle of the worst health pandemic this country has ever seen, but apparently it isn’t enough to keep trolls from tearing apart a woman’s body. On Sunday, April 26, Chrissy Teigen took a break from sharing cooking tutorials (if you haven’t checked them out, you should) and gave her followers a glimpse of her body in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit. She looked amazing, as usual. But because haters will be haters, a number of trolls made some nasty comments about her body. One of them even likened it to that of the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants. Because the 34-year-old is a kick-ass body confidence roll model, she refused to let the comments slide and gave them a piece of her smart and sassy mind.

“Don’t get too trapped,” she jokingly captioned the video, which was somewhat sexy, but also sort of hilarious — almost a parody of a sexy swimsuit ad.

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Most of the comments celebrated the supermodel’s physique, but of course a few a-holes had to spew their nastiness. While one user pointed out that her “boobs are sagging,” another, whose account is now switched to private, commented that she was “shaped like Sponge Bob,” according to Cosmopolitan.

“I know u ain’t talking,” she shot back.

I know u ain’t talking — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

“Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!” she wrote about the cruel comments.

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

“Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!” she said.

Naturally, there were many fans who backed her up against the haters. “I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you,” tweeted one person. “You’re so beautiful inside and out.” The mother of two replied, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far! ❤️❤️❤️ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

“These comments are exhausting,” wrote someone else. “Yeah they’re super mean lmao,” she commented back.

Half the time, she didn’t even need to write anything. When one person tweeted, “Y’all too comfortable bullying online. Chrissy is a whole model and is more successful than y’all will ever be Rolling on the floor laughing tf wrong w y’all putting someone down when they’re just tryna be confident. Sick,” Teigen simply supported the message with a heart emoji.

“I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire,” actress and body positive advocate Jameela Jamil commented on the video.

I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 26, 2020

“Thank u 🙁 I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol,” Teigen cheekily responded.

Thank u 🙁 I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol ❤️ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

In February, the actress-model-author-television host-mother-of-two took down another set of trolls who felt the need to comment on her ass, accusing her of photoshopping it to look bigger.

In case you were wondering, she won that one too.

All hail Queen Chrissy.