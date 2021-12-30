Some-Of-The-Cutest-Celebrity-Babies-Born-In-2021

Arturo Holmes/Cindy Ord/Stefanie Keenan

Keeping up with our new favorite celeb kids definitely helped ease the sting of pandemic year two

Even though so much of the past 12 months was again clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, getting to welcome new celebrity babies definitely provided a much-needed bright spot among a general dumpster fire of a year.

So many of our favorites welcomed new additions to their families, from Lance Bass and his husband welcoming twins (and putting them in *NSYNC onesies) to Cardi B giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, back in September, 2021 gave us so many adorable family moments — a truly welcome respite from a year marked by seemingly endless bad news.

Without further ado, check out our list of some of the cutest celeb babies born in 2021.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Back in March, Duff and Koma welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Mae James Bair. The couple also share daughter Banks Violet, while Duff is also a mom to her son, Luca, from her first marriage. The newly-minted mom of three has been sharing baby Mae’s milestones all year long.

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell

The couple rang in their first wedding anniversary by welcoming their first child, a daughter named Grace Warrior, and the little one already shares in her family’s legacy of loving adventure and wildlife.

Cardi B & Offset

In September, the rap power couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, joining their three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Offset is also a dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. Though we don’t know his name yet, it seems Cardi’s litte one is already wowing his mama, holding his bottle at just three months old, with Cardi tweeting, “I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.”

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Joining in big brother Archie’s footsteps this year came baby Lilibet Diana, affectionately nicknamed Lili by her famous parents. The duo welcomed baby Lili in June but didn’t share any photos of her publicly until they unveiled their 2021 holiday card.

Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

The Addams Family alum shocked fans in 2021 when she announced she was pregnant and had married her boyfriend, hair stylist Mark Hampton, all within a matter of weeks. The couple welcomed baby Cleopatra in December, capping off a year of love and celebrations. Ricci is also a mom to her seven-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen.

Halsey & Alev Aydin

Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed baby Ender in July, and the singer has been open about their experiences both during and after pregnancy, helping fellow new parents feel a little less alone in what they might have experienced, too.

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

In 2021, the *NSYNC star and his husband were able to fulfill a years-long dream of becoming parents, welcoming their twins, a son and daughter via surrogate, in October.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February, with the new mama sharing the good news on social media and writing, “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Pete & Chasten Buttigieg

The couple welcomed newborn twins in August, sharing the happy news of the arrival of Penelope Rose and Joseph August in September. After homophobic right-wingers attacked Pete for taking time to be with his family after their arrival, he swiftly and rightfully reminded people that new parenthood is hard as f*ck, and new parents deserve endless love and support.

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

This year’s Thanksgiving episode was extra special, with the late night host revealing that he and his wife secretly welcomed their third child, a daughter named Adelaide, back in September. And yes, they did dress her up like a turkey, alongside fellow little turkeys Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3.

James & Kimberly Van Der Beek

So many of our ’90s faves welcomed babies this year, with the Dawson’s Creek alum his sixth child, a boy named Jeremiah, following two late-term pregnancy losses for his wife, Kimberly. Jeremiah joins brother Joshua, 9, and sisters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11.

Tan & Rob France

In April, the Queer Eye star announced he was expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband, Rob, with the couple welcoming baby Ismail in July. He spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) after arriving early, but baby and surrogate recovered quickly.