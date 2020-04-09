Corona Confessions: Grooming Habits of Homebodies

Hopefully, we’ve all been inside for a few weeks, staying away from people and social distancing. And if you’re like many of us, grooming isn’t the top priority on your to-do list. Subscribe to Scary Mommy here: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

Between homeschooling, disinfecting and Netflix, shaving doesn’t really rank on the list of priorities. And why should it? We’ve got so much on our plate, why use our valuable time to shave a leg or two. That shit takes time. So, as a public service to our Scary Mommy community, we want you to know you’re not alone in these trying times.

In this edition of Corona Confessions, fan favorite Madge the Vag is reading your confessions. She’s scoured through our Scary Mommy Confessional to bring you the best, funniest and most outrageous confessions about grooming during this epidemic. Because if we’ve learned anything, it’s important to know you’re not alone. We can all agree the bush is back, right? RIGHT?

Do you have something you want to get off your chest? Visit our confessional page and tell us what’s on your mind. From grooming, to homeschooling, to just being in the house, no topic is off limits and no confession is too much. This is a no judgement zone, so let it go. You’ll feel better, we promise.

More about Scary Mommy Confessional: “Scary Mommy Confessional” collects millions of anonymous confessions and brings the best to you delivered by your favorite celebrity. This hilarious comedy series doesn’t hold back.

