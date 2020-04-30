Hating The Way Your Partner Chews And Other Real Corona Confessions

We’ve all been stuck inside social distancing and staying away from people, except for your partner. Thanks a bunch coronavirus. And if you’re like many of us, relationships during a pandemic can take a quick turn. The sound of your loved one chewing or breathing just isn’t so charming anymore! Subscribe to Scary Mommy here: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

WATCH: Relationship Confessions

If you’re now spending an unprecedented amount of time with your significant other because both of you are working from home or not working at all, you really start to see how special that eight plus hours away from each other was. You might find you’re getting annoyed with your partner in ways that you hadn’t before. So, as a public service to our Scary Mommy community, we want you to know you’re not alone in these trying times. And boy, aren’t you! It’s impossible to be alone!

In this edition of Corona Confessions, fan favorite Madge the Vag is reading your confessions. She’s scoured through our Scary Mommy Confessional to bring you the best, funniest and most outrageous confessions about relationships (that person you’re stuck with) during this epidemic. Because if we’ve learned anything, it’s important to know you’re not alone. We can all agree it’s great to spend time with the one you love. But not this much!

Do you have something you want to get off your chest? Visit our confessional page and tell us what’s on your mind. From grooming, to homeschooling, to just being in the house, no topic is off limits and no confession is too much. This is a no judgement zone, so let it go. You’ll feel better, we promise.

More about Scary Mommy Confessional:

“Scary Mommy Confessional” collects millions of anonymous confessions and brings the best to you delivered by your favorite celebrity. This hilarious comedy series doesn’t hold back. What’s your confession?

