You Can Make Deep Fried PB Eggs, So Of Course We Did

Courtesy of Katie Bingham-Smith

I don’t even call it Easter anymore. To me and my family, it’s Peanut Butter Egg Season. I realize the fact they make their way into most stores at midnight on Christmas night is irritating to most people but truth be told, this candy has saved me from a million meltdowns.

This past weekend when I asked my boyfriend what we should have for dessert as we were browsing the grocery store, he disappeared and reappeared holding packages of the heavenly treats within seconds.

He likes to keep them in the fridge and eat them cold.

I like to eat them in the shower because while mixing with the shower steam, they reach the perfect consistency and become even more decadent and sweet.

My kids have fought over the large peanut butter eggs they get in their Easter basket (I do one big basket for all three of them) since they had teeth. I’ve also been known to top a chocolate frosted cake with these puppies — I don’t care if they look like turds. (Let’s be honest people, they really do.)

However, did you know you could deep fry these sugar-loaded nuggets and really give your body a wake up call?

I’ve tried deep-fried Oreos, ice cream, and pickles. But I’d never thought of submerging candy in oil and letting it fry in a pancake-like batter. However, I’m up for anything — and as soon as I saw the recipe for it I thought, I have to do that before I die.

So last week when I hit the grocery store, I got two six-packs of these chocolate poo-doppelgangers and hid them in the back of my pantry for safekeeping. Mostly from myself, but I also have three teenagers and as I said, my boyfriend suddenly moves at four times his usual speed at the mere mention of the eggs, so I knew I needed to lock ‘em up.

I didn’t do a good enough job, though, because it took my oldest son under an hour to find them and announce to the rest of the house what we had. I could have stopped them, but if you have teenagers you know what I’m saying when I tell you I didn’t have the strength to get in the middle of that chaotic pack of hormones and hunger. So I just yelled for them to save me one so I could fry it.

Okay, let’s get on to how to make these and more importantly, how good are they are:

First, you must freeze your candy before you place it in hot oil; this allows it to hold up to the heat. If you want to try this recipe, I suggest you get some in your freezer as soon as you get home from the store so they are set to go.

I used this recipe for deep-fried peanut butter cups and mine didn’t look half as good as these did. Side note: I could use a lot of work when it comes to deep frying shit. It dawned on me this is a great reason for me to get an air fryer. If making fried peanut butter cups healthier isn’t a reason for the purchase, I don’t know what is.

You mix an egg with milk, flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt and whip it up — very much like pancake batter.

These were messy work to make. You dunk your frozen egg in the batter, making sure to coat it all the way.

Then, you deep fry it. Make sure you don’t do it for too long before turning it over because you will have a mess on your hands as the melty egg starts to seep from its pancake jacket.

Sprinkling them with powdered sugar on top may sound like it’s a bit too much but, since the batter doesn’t have sugar in it, it works.

Eating these was like eating a pancake with chocolate and peanut butter inside. It sounds glorious but if you ask me, it would be a lot easier to order pancakes at your favorite restaurant (or ask someone else to make them for you), and bring some peanut butter eggs along and slip them in between each warm cake so they get nice and gooey.

If you love fair food and go crazy for things like deep fried cookies and pastries, these will probably be your jam and it definitely is a fun, family recipe to try. My family’s take on the treat: They are pretty good. On a scale of one to ten, they are a six. But, we all like the candy in its naked form.

Just make sure if you get the peanut butter eggs and want to save them for deep-frying you find a really good hiding place.

Oh, and I suggest getting an extra bag for you to eat plain. You know, for comparison reasons. That way, you and your family can vote on whether you like your eggs plain and naked, or coated with pancake batter and deep fried. I might be a peanut butter egg purist, but I’m not going to turn one down in any form.