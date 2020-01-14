20+ Dirty Tongue-In-Cheek Puns That Are Deliciously Inappropriate

Contrary to what many people think, you don’t lose your dirty sense of humor as soon as you become a mom. Find dick jokes funny? Giggle at a solid double entendre? You’re not alone, and these 21 dirty puns are exactly what you came for.

Yes, I have my period, and no, I’m not ovary acting.

Having sex in elevators is amazing on so many levels.

Ever had sex while camping? It’s fucking intense (in-tents).

Lick me ’till ice cream.

What’s a horny pirate’s worst nightmare? A sunken chest and no booty.

What’s the difference between a snowman and a snowwoman? Snow balls.

Condoms should be used on every conceivable occasion.

I’m trying to finish writing a script for a porno movie, but there are just too many holes in the plot.

Constipation is such a pain in the ass.

Diarrhea is hereditary — it runs in your jeans.

What does a horny toad say? Rubbit.

What did the hurricane say to the palm tree? Better hold onto your nuts because this is no ordinary blowjob.

My friend met a male porn actor the other day. She told me he was really cocky.

My colleague can no longer attend next week’s Innuendo Seminar so I have to fill her slot instead.

A hole was found in the wall of a nudist camp. The police are looking into it.

How can you spot the blind guy at the nudist colony? It’s not hard.

Let’s play carpenter. First we’ll get hammered. Then I’ll nail you.

Santa’s sack is so big because he only comes once a year.

Sex on TV can’t hurt unless you fall off.

I got mad at my husband for pulling out. I told him it was a dick move.

Dr. Pepper comes in a bottle because his wife died.

That submarine is long, hard and full of seamen.