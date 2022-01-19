‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Soars Past ‘Let It Go’ As Biggest Disney Hit Since 1995

So, it’s time to talk about Bruno

Though it’s been the No. 1 song on my household’s Alexa for weeks, it’s now Billboard official: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the No. 4 top song on the Hot 100 charts.

This makes the uber-catchy Encanto song the best-performing tune to come out of a Disney animated movie since the mid-90s. It also surpasses “Let It Go,” the 2014 Frozen song that was super good until the 800,000 time we heard it.

The song hit No. 4 this week tallying 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold — all of this mostly to just my kids, if I had to guess.

The last time a song from an animated Disney film did better was when we were just kids and Disney was having a real moment. In that era, Aladdin‘s hit, “A Whole New World,” hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King hit No. 4 in 1994, and Vanessa Williams’ Pocahontas song “Colors of the Wind,” hit No. 4 in 1995.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is just one of the ear worms from Disney’s latest kids’ movie, in which a little girl named Mirabel must save her family’s magical powers — even though she’s the only one who doesn’t have any. The soundtrack was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who you probably know from his extremely impressive list of musicals that have stolen the hearts of the world, including Hamilton, Moana, and In the Heights.

Everyone: we don’t talk about Bruno

Everyone: *immediately starts talking about Bruno* — Hoey Claus 🤶🏻 (@Loeybug) January 15, 2022

The song is about the protagonist’s uncle, Bruno, whose magical ability to predict the future terrorized the town so much that he was forced to run away — and no one in the family brings him up any longer… until, of course, Mirabel goes on a quest to find him.

Unlike many of the past Disney Billboard hits, the song isn’t covered by a famous pop star — instead, its credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and other members of the Encanto cast.

Bruno inside the house walls hearing his family sing “we don’t talk about Bruno” pic.twitter.com/87V6XIZrR3 — Cheyenne 🎥 (@CheyenneTheGeek) January 15, 2022

Encanto‘s soundtrack hit number 1 on the Billboard charts last week. The last animated film to do so was Frozen II in 2019, and only six other animated soundtracks have hit that spot ever. It’s also the first soundtrack to ever play so incessantly in our heads 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter what we do.

Since its release, Encanto has earned $93.1 million domestically and $222.6 million globally since its release on November 24. It’s one of the most successful films to be released since the pandemic started in March 2020.