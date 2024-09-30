50 Cent Revealed That Eminem Turned Down Touring Opportunities To Be A More Present Father

In a recent interview, rapper 50 Cent revealed some personal information about his colleague and friend, Eminem, noting that fatherhood comes first to the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

50 Cent recalled trying to get Eminem on the road, touring the world together. However, Eminem, who was in the midst of fathering a young daughter, couldn’t be swayed.

“I'm like, ‘Yo, we should go and do a tour like this. You know how much they’d pay us to do that? ‘Cause we'll be on super arena stages, just me and you then if we bring [Dr. Dre] on some dates, so we do different things. We don't need nothing else. It'll be the biggest tour in the world,” the “In Da Club” rapper said during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Michelle Miller.

“And he'll be like, ‘You go do it.’ ‘Cause he didn't want to leave. One time he told me ... he said, ‘I just don't want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown.’

50 admitted that, at the time, he could not fathom his friend’s point of view, wondering how a person could possibly turn down such an opportunity. It wasn’t until he attended Hailie’s wedding that he finally saw where Eminem was coming from.

“And I did not know what he meant. When he said that to me, I thought he was crazy because I was like, He just don't want to go. ‘Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point. And then ... I was at Hailie's wedding. She got married and I'm like, This is what he's talking about. Like it was so fast, the time was so fast that we were actually gonna get married, she's grown...”

50 revealed he actually told the Detroit rapper at Hailie’s wedding that he finally got where his friend was coming from all those years ago, saying, “I said it to him at the wedding ... I said, ‘Remember you said that to me? and I said, ‘I didn't understand what you meant till now.’”

50, who has two children of his own, 27-year-old Marquise and 12-year-old Sire, admitted that he actually cried during Hailie’s wedding. As we often do, the rapper took the milestone moment as an opportunity to look back at his life and the life of his friends, taking a second to realize just how fast it all goes.

“It was unbelievable,” he said of her big day. “The wildest thing to me, period. I was like: ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f*ck is going on?’”

“I was having a moment myself over there,” 50 continued. “I told Em: ‘You said it was OK to cry? Because I’m crying!’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast.”

Is there anything more endearing than a tough rapper with hearts of gold? Nope!