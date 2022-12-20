The 43-year-old Rapper ‘The Game’ has always boasted of being a girl dad, and this week he took to Instagram to share a bittersweet post of his daughter, California ‘Cali’ Dream growing up before his very eyes. The post had two photos, one of her at 2 years old and another of her now at 12 years old — and fans were questioning if she was dressed too mature for her age.

“Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago….,” he began his post. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop.”

Cali was all dolled up for a sweet 16 being thrown by artist Diddy, who was hosting a party for his twin daughters, Jessie, and D’lila, this past weekend.

The ‘How We Do’ artist knew there would be some debate in the comments, so he added, “DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her makeup for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party.”

Sounds like healthy and expressive co-parenting to me.

Cali is wearing a platinum silver mini dress with a white fur coat and sneakers.

Still, it didn’t stop followers from sharing their outrageous thoughts, writing things like, “Pretty but yikes. I would NEVER LET MY 12YO dress like the girls you be bringing home,” and “She’s 12 & wearing that ?? I thought she was a grown woman before I read the caption.”

Ouch.

While some were unhappy with her outfit, many were more concerned with the rapper’s call to action in the post, encouraging his fans to follow his daughter’s Instagram page. People in the comments felt that it was inappropriate for a girl that age to have grown men following.

One fan expressed, “I don’t think inviting grown men to follow a 12-year-old is a good idea. Especially a 12-year-old who appears about 18-21 years old on her IG page, based on her low cut -short dress, makeup, and provocative pose kneeling on the floor. I’m sure your post will actually gain her a lot of attention from men.”

In response to the criticism, The Game responded in his comments, saying, “I'm gonna say this once, so people who aren't her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master’s degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn't in the picture.”

“But I am in the picture, so… Tiffney called me & asked me if it would be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins' party,” He continued. “After talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week,” he added.

He continued to vouch for his daughter, expressing, “My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5'9 in height & beautiful, She's a straight-A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near every day. The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friend's celebration. I am her father & her protector, and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US, but we GOT THIS.”

Much respect to The Game for not only taking the time to discuss these things effectively with his co-parent but also reminding the world they are a team, and they won’t be influenced when it comes to how they raise their daughter.