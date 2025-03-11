Fact: Aimee Lou Wood is maybe the best thing about White Lotus Season 3! Wood plays the sweet, quirky, follows-star-charts Chelsea, taking a Thailand vacation with her grumpy older boyfriend Rick (played by Walton Goggins).

Her flawless scenes are the major draw, but somehow, people are still talking about one major thing: Wood’s teeth.

Her distinct teeth have quickly become the topic of online chatter, and the Sex Education actress has previously shared some insights into just how she feels about her teeth and the public’s opinion about her teeth,

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wood opened up about why she feels like embracing her unique smile is “a bit rebellious” and how she felt like a “misfit” while working with an overwhelmingly American cast.

She shared, “These people live in Holly­wood. I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident.”

She added, “All I ever do is take the piss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth—that I don’t have veneers or Botox—it feels a bit rebellious.”

In a world full of jarring celebrity veneers, we love someone like Wood who embraces unique traits!

Because veneers are probably not in the cards, Wood has previously said that she thinks that her teeth would prevent her from playing an American on screen.

“It’s the teeth. Like, no Americans have my teeth," she said during the February On Demand Entertainment interview. "They just don’t. I’d have to get veneers. Because … I think that genuinely is like one of the things."

Wood has shared previously that she struggled with not being “conventional-looking enough” for many roles, and she found an unlikely role model — Georgia Jagger, Mick Jagger’s daughter — who’s helped her embrace her “buck teeth.”

In a March Instagram video, Wood shared, “[My mouth] was the thing that everyone pointed out and it was the thing that made me different. And I’ve never seen an actress on TV with teeth like mine. When Georgia Jagger did the ‘Get the London Look’ and she had the gap teeth, that was a huge moment. I then thought, ‘I am going to put red lipstick on, and I am going to draw attention to it.’”

As she should!