A rep for Al Pacino confirmed the news that the 82-year-old actor is expecting his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29.

Alfallah, 29, has been rumored to be dating Pacino since April 2022, when the pair were seen grabbing dinner together. Multiple sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

The Scarface shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex and National Lampoon’s star Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Alfallah previously dated Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, per E! Online.

In an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino opened up about breaking generational trauma, noting that he did not want to be like his father, who left his family when he was 2.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life,” he said, adding that when he's not around them it's “upsetting to me and to them.”

“So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself," he added.

Pacino is not the only elder ready to become a dad again. Pacino’s buddy and The Irishman costar, Robert De Niro, just welcomed another child.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada earlier this month about his upcoming movie About My Father, De Niro talked fatherhood and casually mentioned that he was a dad again at 79 years old.