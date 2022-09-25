Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Just Welcomed Their 7th Child Together

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are now the proud parents of a brood of seven kids! The couple welcomed their seventh child, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, on Sept. 22, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria shared on Instagram two days after Ilaria’s birth. “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨”

Alec reposted the video on his on Instagram, where his other children can be seen met and holding their newborn baby sister. Comments on both Hilaria and Alec’s posts were full of congratulatory remarks for the large family.

Previously, Alec has gotten some flack for having such a large family — he and Hilaria also share daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months. When the Rust actor caught wind of said family flack back in April, he took to Instagram to explain his expanding family via a video of María Lucía, who was welcomed through surrogacy, giggling as she examined herself on the screen of the phone.

“People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor captioned the cute clip.

Hilaria also previously explained how she and Alec make “a good team”: "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Hilaria said to People in March. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

Congrats again to the growing family!