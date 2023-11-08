As the year 2021 came to a close, some TV viewers had the honor of witnessing TV personalities, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN’s New Years Eve coverage. The two were drinking and taking shots on air, making jokes about competing New Year’s shows, and taking jabs at musical guests of the evening. It was truly a sight to behold.

An obviously intoxicated Cohen made headlines after the evening of throwing shade at Ryan Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s iconic “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, calling the rock band Journey, who were performing on Seacrest’s show “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us.”

He also said, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

During the same broadcast, the father of two slammed former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, who was present at the gathering for the transition of power to the current mayor Eric Adams.

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker,” Cohen slurred.

After his on-air nuisances, CNN banned the co-hosts from drinking alcohol for the following year’s broadcast. However, if you ask Cohen, the ban wasn’t exactly effective as the two were seen taking mystery shots throughout the evening.

“What a bungle,” the Watch What Happens Live host said on The Howard Stern Show. “People want to see me make Anderson giggle, and they love to see him do shots.”

He then said that their efforts to “get around” the alcohol ban were “stupid.”

Now, Cohen is begging CNN to give him another try and let the two participate in some libations.

While at BravoCon, Cohen told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton that he asked the network to reverse their decision for this year’s New Year's Eve Live broadcast.

“I haven't heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It's New Year's Eve,” he told the E! News hosts.

“That didn't go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want."

He then joked, “Give the daddies some juice,” in reference to himself and Cooper.