12 Baby Names Inspired By The Devil Wears Prada

Whether you’re preparing to be a first-time parent or awaiting your second, third, fourth, or even fifth or more bundle of joy, part of the fun in anticipating the arrival of your little one is thinking about potential baby names for when they make their grand debut into the world. Some people may want to draw inspiration from their family tree, while others may choose a name they’ve simply always liked. However, there are some others out there who might be tempted to explore a few pop culture-related possibilities, and there’s no better way to do that than by looking at one of the most beloved and flawlessly fashionable films of all time, The Devil Wears Prada.

Runway may be a fictional magazine, and infants aren’t exactly the type of clientele they would tend to cater toward (do you know how hard it is to get spit up out of cashmere?), but that doesn’t mean the movie doesn’t offer a plethora of fabulous baby name inspo. Plus, with The Devil Wears Prada sequel hitting theaters in May 2026, this franchise’s popularity will only continue to thrive in the months and years to come, all but guaranteeing that your baby’s name will never go out of style.

So check out the list of possible options below, and ~by all means~ move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me. That’s all…

1. Miranda

The name is derived from the Latin word “mirandus,” which translates to “worthy of admiration.” And really, what other way would Miranda Priestly want to describe herself? She may roll her eyes at the thought of a baby being named in her honor, but that doesn’t stop it from being a great option for any future fashionistas of the world. With that name and a pair of stylish baby sunglasses, you could easily have a future take-no-prisoners boss lady on your hands.

2. Andrea

The name originates from the Greek word "Andreas," meaning "brave" or "manly." Whether you prefer to stick with the full name or use a shortened iteration like Andy, the name turned out well for Anne Hathaway’s character in the end (you know, after all the stress and nightmarish scenarios Miranda put her through). She certainly had a lot of courage and determination, which could prove to be a great source of inspiration for your little one.

3. Emily

Based on the Roman word "Aemilius,” the name stands for “rival” or “to emulate,” which feels fitting given that Emily Blunt’s character served as a bit of a rival to Andy at one point. Regardless, it’s a pretty name that’s more than worthy of being thrown into the mix.

4. Nigel

The name comes from the Irish word “Niall,” which means “hero” or “champion.” It’s also not a name that you hear too often, making it more unique than some of the other options out there. And as Stanley Tucci’s Nigel from the movie proved, being one-of-a-kind never goes out of style.

5. Christian

The character turned out to be pretty icky in the film, but let’s not try to hold it against the name itself. Christian stems from the Latin word “Christianus,” which stands for “follower of Christ.” So if you’re religious and leaning toward a more traditional name, this is a great choice. This would also allow you to use Chris or Kit as a nickname.

6. Nate

As an abbreviated nickname for Nathaniel, the word translates to “gift of God,” which is honestly probably what this character thought about himself. Ugh, you know what, nevermind. Forget about this name. This guy was the worst.

7. James

Fashion trends may come and go, but some names have a way of withstanding the test of time. James is a classic name for a boy, but it also works well for a girl’s name, if you’re feeling trendy.

8. Holt

Look, the character may have had very minimal screen time in the movie, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t chock-full of potential baby name inspo. James is a fine option, but honestly, so isn’t his last name, Holt. It’s bold and unique — two great attributes to have when making a name for yourself. Literally.

9. Serena

Between Blake Lively’s role in Gossip Girl and Gisele Bündchen’s brief cameo as Emily’s colleague, this name is loaded with some serious fashion history. It’s also derived from the Latin word “serenus,” meaning serene, which is kind of cool. All-in-all, this one feels like the haute couture of baby names.

10. Jacqueline

Miranda may have bested Jacqueline in the film in order to remain Runway’s editor in chief, but when it comes to the name game, Jacqueline could come out victorious. It is a beautiful name, after all, and gives you fun nickname options like Jackie, Lynn, Lina, or even Jax.

11. Prada

It’s a little out there as far as options go, but after a while, it starts to really feel kinda perfect. Because when you name your child after one of the biggest Italian fashion brands in the world, that’s a name everyone is going to remember. You’d all but make it their destiny to stand out. (It’s what Miranda would want.)

12. Paris

The baby will prove to be the ultimate love of your life, so why not name it after the actual City of Love?