10 Nostalgic Baby Names Inspired By Cruel Intentions

When it comes to picking out baby names, there are a few different ways to go about it. For starters, you could always flip through those tried-and-true baby name books for inspiration. However, if you want to get a little more creative with the matter, you could always let pop culture be your guide. After all, the name you choose will be with your baby for their entire life (no pressure or anything!), so why not allow some of the most beloved TV shows and movies of our time to serve as your muse?

Just take the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions, for example. At a glance, you may not think such a risque film would prove helpful with any baby-related matter. And yet, if you think about it, as detestable as some of these characters are, they offer up a plethora of great potential baby names for your little bundle of joy. And, as luck would have it, there's also a Cruel Intentions series in the works that's been given an eight-episode order by Prime Video, which is bound to draw even more attention to the original movie it's based on, thereby making these names more relevant than ever. It'd be a shame to let this opportunity go to waste — or, as some would say, downright cruel.

1. Sebastian

This name of Greek and Latin origins means “venerable,” a word used to describe someone who’s been granted a great deal of admiration or respect due to their age or status. That feels rather fitting for this particular Sebastian, who initially came across as a jerk but ultimately ended up dying for the woman he loved. If that’s not admirable, then what is?

2. Kathryn

Stemming from Greek roots, Kathryn is derived from the Greek word katharos, which means "pure." It may not have exactly been befitting Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kathryn, given how very not pure she proved herself to be, yet it could be perfectly fitting for your little one. This particular variation in spelling is also very beautiful and unique, which will make your kiddo stand out — in a good way!

3. Annette

Derived from the name Anne, Annette has French origins and means “grace” and “favor” — a winning combo that worked out nicely for the film’s heroine, who ultimately exposed Kathryn and her heinous crimes. She defeated the enemy and emerged victorious. You know, except for the part where she lost her boyfriend, but let’s just try not to think about that part right now.

4. Cecile

Containing French origins, Cecile means “blind,” which, back in the day, was often linked to having great intelligence and even the gift of foresight. So, not only is the name pretty, but it also has a rather interesting background.

5. Blaine

This name belonged to Joshua Jackson’s character in the film, which I think we can all agree is reason enough to like it. But if you’re interested in learning a little more about it, Blaine contains Gaelic origins and is said to mean “yellow,” which is, of course, a bright and vibrant color that could serve as the perfect representation of your little one.

6. Ronald

Derived from the name Rögnvaldr, Ronald is Scottish in origin and means “mighty counselor” or “ruler,” giving it an air of importance, thereby making the name all the more appealing. Plus, you can always call him Ron as a nickname, which is rather cute as well.

7. Bunny

Speaking of cute, this name definitely gets associated mostly with adorable animals that like to hop. However, the word can also represent fertility (given how bunnies have a tendency to, you know, multiply) and occasionally serves as a playful moniker toward a loved one. So, if you’re looking for a name that’s a bit uncommon, betterhop on this one while you can. (Sorry, I just couldn’t help myself.)

8. Greg

Typically used as a shortened version of the name Gregory, the word stems from Greek origins and means “watchful” and “vigilant.” It’s definitely the most common name on this list, so if you’re looking for something a bit more on the traditional side, this is a great option.

9. Marci

Then again, if you’re interested in something that’s a little more out of this world, Marci has Latin origins and means “dedicated to Mars.” Yes, really! And since Mars served as the Roman god of war, your little one’s name would be viewed as a type of warrior or protector, which is kinda cool. Maybe Tara Reid’s character took comfort in that fact after her little tryst with Sebastian turned sour.

10. Court

The character was barely shown in the movie, but since he was the driving force for a lot of Kathryn’s wrath, I feel like he’s worth including, particularly due to his rather unique Old English name, which means “courtier,” “brave,” or “land of the court.”