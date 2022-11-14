TV’s most-watched series is rife with naming ideas.
Yellowstone Season 5 premiered on Sunday, bringing back some of TV’s most fascinating characters — not to mention some stunning Montana scenery. If you’re a Yellowstone fan who just so happens to be on the hunt for the perfect baby name, don’t sleep on the show as a source of inspiration. The following ideas are as interesting as the Dutton family dynamics.
Dutton
Speaking of the family at the heart of the series, let’s start with the obvious! This name, which means “hill settlement,” is rising in popularity. Country singer Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell even chose it for their son.
