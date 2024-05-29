Based on the Flemish series Clan by Malin-Sarah Gozin, Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters follows a gaggle of well-meaning but ultimately murderous Irish sisters as they try to protect one of their own and deal with pesky life insurance investigations all the while. While the pitch-black comedy’s first season wrapped up the story and the gals’ goals nicely (like Big Little Lies, it premiered as a “limited series”), it seems no one was quite ready to leave behind Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka... a.k.a. the Garvey sisters. So, just one month after the first season aired its finale, Apple TV+ confirmed that Bad Sisters Season 2 would, indeed, happen.

If you’re not a fan of “murder shows” or anything dark and twisty, that’s OK — while Bad Sisters centers almost entirely around the bond of sisters and the death of a creepy husband/brother-in-law, the series does it in the most hilarious and Irish way possible. The first season saw a torrid affair, a discovered body, and many, many failed attempts at killing someone truly awful. Throughout the entire ordeal? The love and sass you’d find from any collection of sisters knitted into chaos and drama to weave a dark but zany murder mystery.

Who wouldn’t want more of that kind of sisterly love and humor on the way? But when will Bad Sisters Season 2 be released, and what else can we expect? Let’s get into it.

When will Bad Sisters Season 2 air?

On Monday, Aug. 19, AppleTV+ gave fans the news they’ve been, ahem, dying to hear: Bad Sisters Season 2 will drop this fall, premiering on Nov. 13, 2024, with the first two episodes. The premiere episodes will be followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through Dec. 25.

The first season's episodes aired in October 2022, so the Garvey sisters will return roughly two years after we first met (and fell in love) with the fiercely protective family.

What will Season 2 be about?

You can’t just plot to kill someone and then go back to a normal life once they’re dead, now can you? In a recent interview with Radio Times, show writer and star Sharon Horgan shared that Bad Sisters Season 2 will see the sisters grapple with their actions from Season 1. And now that the official trailer has dropped, we’ve gotten our first look at just how that grappling will all play out:

Will Grace’s mourning process include further closeness with the neighbor whose reputation was ruined by her late husband? What will become of Becka and Matthew? Will Ursula patch things up properly with her husband, or will she try to make a brand new go with her lover, Ben? And will life finally be easier and happier now that they’ve done away with Grace’s awful husband and put an end to the insurance investigations? Seems like the plot is thickening in every direction, honestly.

According to Apple TV+, the new season picks up two years after the, er, accidental death of Grace’s abusive husband, and sh*t is starting to go sideways again: “When past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

With Bad Sisters’ brand of gallows humor guaranteed, fans can at least expect plenty of laughter.

Which cast will return?

From the sound of it, almost everyone will be back for the second season. That, of course, doesn’t include John Paul (Claes Bang) or any of his family. Since, well, ya know, they’re all dead. Still, look for the return of:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Saise Quinn as Grace’s daughter Blanaid

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Jonjo O’Neill as Ursula’s husband Donal Flynn

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Yasmine Akram as Bibi’s wife Nora

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Peter Claffey as Becka’s ex Callum

Brian Gleeson as Tom Claffin

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon (the neighbor)

Barry Ward as Inspector Fergal Loftus

New to the cast are:

Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, Killing Eve)

Owen McDonnell (Great Expectations, True Detective: Night Country)

Lorcan Cranitch (The Crown, Bloodlands)

Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who, Sex Education)

Deirdre Mullins (Shadow and Bone, The Drowning)

Justine Mitchell (Derry Girls, The Crown)

Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People, The Vanishing Triangle)

And who knows? Maybe we’ll see more of John Paul’s sinister antics in flashbacks. After all, he certainly left his mark (both physically and emotionally) on each of the Garvey sisters and many, many more. Are we bad sisters for also thinking he got what he deserved?