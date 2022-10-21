Everyone loves a good road trip, and who could make it more fun for kids (of all ages) than Barbie? This month, the beloved franchise is getting its very first interactive special — and first Netflix original — in Barbie: Epic Road Trip. Not only does your family get to tag along as Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts hit the open road, but you also get to help decide to course of their journey, thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

Did we mention the special also includes puppies, singing, and Barbie’s classic messages of empowerment and friendship? Count us in! It all starts when Barbie’s little sis Skipper creates an app to help connect rescue dogs with new owners. So, with Barbie’s trademark spirit of generosity, Malibu, Brooklyn, Skipper, and Ken hop into the DreamCamper to deliver adopted pups to their “fur-ever” homes all over the country. As if that wasn’t adventure enough, Malibu and Brooklyn get an exciting offer: to audition to be backup singers for one of their favorite stars. The only catch? They have to make it back to New York City in three days.

Here’s where viewers come in — to help Malibu, Brooklyn, Skipper, and Ken get back, you must make a series of choices. Each of those choices could put the friends on a different road… literally! With more than 100 decisions and 500 possible outcomes, it’s the kind of movie your kids will want to watch again and again to see how all of the possibilities play out. And you won’t even mind, because as you can tell from Scary Mommy’s exclusive clip below, this special is super cute. You’ll probably have Brooklyn and Malibu singing “Flip the Script” stuck in your head for days (in a good way).

Netflix

“Giving viewers the opportunity to choose different versions of Barbie’s stories is an all-new way for Mattel Television to deepen the worldwide audience’s experience of watching Barbie content,” says Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President, Global Content & Executive Producer, Mattel Television. “As kids and parents immerse themselves in the world of Barbie, they can take part in crafting a multitude of adventures for Malibu and Brooklyn, along with Ken and sister Skipper, by making choices for the characters at every twist and turn. This new storytelling format is full of endless possibilities.”

So, your kids will be pumped to feel like they’re part of the journey. You’ll feel great about letting them watch, since there are some stellar life lessons along the way: the value of friendship, the significance of personal responsibility, the importance of personal growth, and, ultimately, the beauty of choosing your own path.

Happily, there’ll be more from Mattel to come on Netflix — Mattel Television inked a multi-year content partnership with the streamer. Currently available to watch are Barbie: Mermaid Power and Barbie: It Takes Two. Next up? Barbie: Epic Road Trip.

Check out Scary Mommy’s exclusive clip below!

Barbie: Epic Road Trip premieres on Oct. 25 on Netflix.