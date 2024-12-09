The One Disney Christmas Movie That Always Gets Overlooked

With Halloween now firmly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to turn our focus to what many believe to be the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas. Whether you started decorating immediately on Nov. 1 (no judgments here!) or waited until after Thanksgiving — or fall somewhere in between — the holiday season is officially in full swing. And while everyone has their own traditions to help mark this joyous occasion, there’s one thing we all collectively love to do: watch Christmas movies. But while several classic choices have earned a spot in our yearly viewing rotation, there’s one Disney Christmas movie that I feel always gets woefully overlooked time and time again. I’m talking about Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. If you’re thinking, “What’s that about? I’ve never heard of it,” then believe me, you’re missing out.

The film came out in 1997 and served as a direct-to-video follow-up to the original. I wouldn’t call it a sequel, per se, given that the bulk of the storyline takes place via flashbacks somewhere in the middle of the original film’s time frame. You know… back when Belle remained under house arrest at the castle (that sounds better imprisoned, right?), the Beast had yet to be transformed back to his human form, and all of his employees were still inanimate objects. Obviously, we know that this all eventually leads to a happily ever after for all of the characters (except, of course, Gaston), but this movie offers a closer look at their time together before all of that comes to a head, specifically around Christmas time.

Yet despite its holiday-skewed plot, it’s never received the proper praise and fanfare it deserves. Well, that all changes now. It’s high time this Disney underdog earned a spot in the holiday line-up.

The voice cast is next-level

While the cast is mostly made up of the same voice actors reprising their roles from the original, there are a few newcomers, including Tim Curry (!), who voices the Beast’s good-friend-turned-pipe-organ, Forte; Paul Reubens, who serves as Forte’s much kinder sidekick, Fife; and Bernadette Peters, who voices the role of Christmas decorator extraordinaire, Angelique. Those additions alone are enough to raise this film to next-level status.

The soundtrack slaps

With the curse still looming over their heads, no one is exactly in the mood to celebrate the holidays — except for Belle. Despite learning that the Beast hates Christmas since that’s when the sorceress cast her spell on all of them (thereby prompting him to essentially ban all merry-making moving forward), Belle decides to reestablish the holiday. And while the Beast begins to warm up to the idea, Forte constantly tries to manipulate the Beast and sabotage Belle’s Christmas celebrations. One way he does this is by singing an anti-love ballad, aptly titled “Don’t Fall in Love.” (Conclusion: He is not a Belle and Beast shipper.) Meanwhile, Angelique and Belle belt out a moving duet of “As Long As There’s Christmas” (including the reprise), and Belle performs a love letter to books in “Stories” while creating her Christmas present to the Beast.

Sure, they may not be as iconic or beloved as the original’s classic hits like “Tale As Old As Time” or “Be Our Guest,” but they’re still really fun and catchy and more than worth adding to your Christmas music list.

Good triumphs over evil

It wouldn’t be a true Disney film without adhering to the traditional formula of good prevailing over evil. Forte gets defeated, Belle and the Beast grow closer than ever, and everyone in the castle celebrates a happy Christmas together. Sure, the curse is still there, ever-looming over their upholstered heads, but luckily, viewers get a brief flash-forward to the present-day, post-curse Christmas, so we know it all eventually works out in the end. When it comes to happily ever afters, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Look, the original Beauty and the Beast will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s a timeless classic that’s difficult to live up to, but IMO, The Enchanted Christmas is an under-appreciated gem guaranteed to keep you holly and jolly all year round.