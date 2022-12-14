Ben Affleck Sits Courtside With Son Samuel At Celtics vs. Lakers Game

One for the memory books! Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son Samuel had a guys night out on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the LA Lakers lost to the actor’s hometown basketball team: the Boston Celtics.

The dad-son duo looked to be having a great time courtside as they chatted, munched on some popcorn, and watched their team win the game, 122-118. Affleck, 50, could be seen filling in Samuel on game plays — and the little one animatedly reacted to all the action.

Ben & Samuel’s Night Out Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were animated courtside at the Lakers vs. Celtics game. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/5

This is a rare appearance for Samuel, who was last seen publicly with his siblings — sisters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13 — at mom Jennifer Garner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years before announcing their split in 2015.

Violet and Garner were recently spotted out on their own date night in D.C., where they got all dolled up to attend the White House state dinner on Dec. 1.

“The White House State Dinner last night felt like a dream. Thank you to @potus and @flotus for including me in the magical and elegant evening celebrating the friendship between US/ France with gracious President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady Macron,” Garner wrote on Instagram. “My lovely date and I will remember it always. ✨.”

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner. Nathan Howard/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Affleck enjoyed a holiday shopping trip with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, and her son, Max, 14. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor could be seen putting his arm around the teen as they sipped on fountain soda drinks.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez told Vogue of her and Affleck’s blended family. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

Lopez shares Max and Emme, also 14, with her ex Marc Anthony.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," Lopez added, "someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

And it appears the kids are spending quality one and one time with each of their parents, which will help solidify strong bonds and a healthy dynamic in the family. Bravo!