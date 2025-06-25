There are few things better than a summer road trip. You've got snacks galore, a fun destination in mind, and plenty of time to kill in the car with games, conversation, and playlists. But if you're looking for something to sink your teeth into — and to open up a whole lot of discussion with your road trip companions — you should look for great storytelling podcasts for your summer road trip.

I know, everyone loves to bring up audiobooks and music while driving or riding along in a car, but a podcast is my favorite road trip entertainment. Not only do the podcasts on this list contain tons of episodes and seasons, but they're also specifically great for road trips because they really dive deep into their stories and themes. If you're traveling with friends and family, these podcasts are the perfect way to spark discussion in the car! You'll love talking about pop culture moments you forgot about, historic happenings that changed everything about our lives, and just the general fascinating world of other humans.

Whether your road trip is four hours or 12, these podcast picks make for great listening. With tons of content in each of them and tons of themes that will tickle every part of your brain, you're about to wish your road trip was just a little bit longer.

(Fair warning: These are probably best to listen to if your kids in the backseat have separate headphones on.)

Lost in Larrimah This podcast is a few years old now, and the story of Larrimah has been told in documentaries and TV shows since, but Lost in Larrimah is an incredible piece of storytelling that will transport you right to this tiny bush town in Australia. When a townonly has 11 residents and one goes missing, a whole lot more than anyone bargained for is revealed.

What Went Wrong If you’ve got a car full of movie enthusiasts, What Went Wrong is an epic road trip podcast that will have everyone discussing their favorite movies — and what really happened behind the scenes. Each episode focuses on a different film, but you can listen to them all in a row for a really in-depth look at what went awry during the making of some of your favorite movies.

Your Own Backyard Whether you love true crime or not, Your Own Backyard is a perfect piece of investigative storytelling, sharing the 1996 disappearance of student Kristin Smart — and, eventually, how the case was solved.

S-Town My husband and I listened to S-Town while on our honeymoon in 2017, and I still think about it often. Like the Larrimah podcast, S-Town features a tiny town full of people feuding with each other, a murder, and a whole lot of secrets. With seven episodes, each between 45 minutes and over an hour, it’s the perfect road trip companion.

Bad Women Another true crime podcast, but this time, the focus is on the victims — specifically, the women killed by Jack the Ripper. There are two seasons of Bad Women so far, and the episodes dive deep into the “bad women” that Jack killed. Their stories have never been told in the same depth as the actual crimes of the man who killed them, making this podcast a compelling story of women and their reputations.

Good Hang You don't have to be an Amy Poehler fan (although who isn't?!) to appreciate her new podcast, Good Hang, but it's a bonus. This podcast is fresh, inspiring, and laugh-out-loud funny, and while each episode features a new interview, they all blend together so well that it really will feel like you're just driving in the car with a whole bunch of friends.

This American Life There is nothing like listening to someone else’s story while you’re traveling, so bring some of that good energy to the car with This American Life. They are the perfect bite-sized personal stories to binge while in the car, and if you’re traveling with friends or family, it’ll open up so many avenues for car convos and discussion.

Are You Garbage? A game show-style podcast that leaves you breathless with laughter, Are You Garbage? is absolutely hilarious to listen to with your friends in the car. A new guest is on each week to chat about all the things and answer questions to determine if they are, in fact, garbage.

The Spy Who There are literally 17 seasons of The Spy Who, so if there’s a specific one that interests you, go through that entire season. But each of them is so fun to listen to — it’s like a mini story in each season — with lots of mystery and intrigue and cool history lessons.

American History Tellers I love a good history podcast, and American History Tellers is one of the absolute best. There are a million seasons covering various topics, and they delve deep into parts of history, like The Underground Railroad, Jamestown, the Wright brothers, and the life of Typhoid Mary.

You’re Wrong About If you’re a millennial, this is the perfect podcast to listen to on a road trip... especially if there are other millennials in the car. You’re Wrong About takes parts of history and pop culture that you’ve either heard about through SNL sketches in the ‘90s or actually witnessed and breaks them down to the actual truth — spotlighting all the parts you misremembered or were told lies about. It’s fascinating, and is such a fun one to listen to with other people and then discuss.

National Park After Dark If you’re traveling through America, National Park After Dark is a particularly thrilling podcast to listen to. The hosts share some incredible stories with National Parks as the background, from grisly crime stories to huge survival moments, and they will leave you reeling. Turns out, our parks are more than just gorgeous locations.

Women Who Travel If you’ve got a curiosity about the world and love to hear other women’s stories about travel, you will devour Women Who Travel. Each week, the hosts either interview a woman about her travel experience or share their own, and the whole thing is like going on a road trip with the people right there in your car. You’ll feel inspired by these women’s stories and want to weigh in with your own travel memories right there.

Serial Serial is well known for a reason, and each season unravels an incredible story in such a gorgeous way. It really feels like you’re right there, whether you’re listening to the story that inspired Free Willy or a true crime tale.

No matter which podcast you choose for your summer road trip, just know that all of these will open up some great discussions and lead to epic car conversations.